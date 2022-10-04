What to include in a network disaster recovery plan checklist

A network disaster recovery plan outlines procedures and policies network teams can follow when a crisis disrupts network services.

The complexity of a network DR plan varies based largely on the network configuration. The keys to a successful plan include understanding network risks and vulnerabilities, defining step-by-step response and recovery procedures, validating these activities through tests and keeping the plan updated.

Factors to include in a network DR plan

When building or updating a network DR plan, network pros must address several issues. Below are some essential factors and questions to consider.

Network configuration

If network architects have diagrammed the network, is the diagram current? Does it reflect any changes in technology, vendor or configuration?

Risk assessments

When did teams perform the last network risk assessment? Did they assess physical and logical network elements? Did they also evaluate network perimeter security?

DR plans

What DR plans are in place? When were they last reviewed and tested?

Local access networks

What is the status of local access resources? Does this access represent a critical single point of failure?

LANs

Does the LAN have redundancy built into its structure? Is the cabling safe? Are routers, hubs and switches survivable and housed in secure areas? What inventory of spare LAN components is available?

The complexity of a network DR plan varies based largely on the network configuration.

WANs

How redundant are the network links? What happens if a channel fails? What recourse is available if carriers don't provide facility recovery?

Internet access

How secure and survivable are the ISPs in use? How will they recover internet access if it goes down?

Premises-based PBX systems

Assuming the local phone system uses VoIP technology, what DR support does the vendor provide? What inventory of spare parts is available in case of a failure?

Emergency power systems

In addition to commercial power, what backup power resources are available? Is there enough backup power to run a VoIP system, LAN or WAN? How much backup power do carriers have available in an emergency?

Perimeter security

How secure is the network perimeter from unauthorized access via malware, ransomware, phishing, DDoS attacks and other malicious events? What emergency resources are available to recover network integrity? How is encryption used to protect the network and critical data? How often are firewall rules updated?

Network software

What backup copies of network security software are available? Where are backup copies of VoIP system software located? Are they up to date?

Wireless networks

What backup and recovery assets are in place to recover wireless network resources? What DR services are available from wireless carriers?

These are among the initial questions to ask when embarking on a network DR planning initiative. This graphic identifies the different risk points in current networks. Network teams must address each factor in a network DR plan, assuming all are used.

Consider these network risk points when creating a network DR plan.

Depending on the size and complexity of a corporate network, teams can identify many different risk points -- or single points of failure. Identifying each of the risk areas in a network infrastructure is one of the most critical initial activities when preparing a network DR plan.