What is a logical network?

A logical network is a software-defined network topology or routing that is often different than the physical network. It appears to the user as a single, separate entity, although it might, in fact, be either an entity created from multiple networks or just a part of a larger network.

Logical network is a broad term that can be used for many different technologies and protocols. As a shorthand way to understand logical networks, think that the word logical means "the way the devices on the network see it."

Physical networks consist of discrete components, such as interfaces, cables and switches. These are usually relatively simple and easy to visualize and explain. As networks and networking equipment became faster and more complicated, it became possible to change how data moved through a physical network with software changes. The term logical network is used to refer to any situation where the network as seen by the computers and data flow is different than the physical network.

As an example of a logical network, imagine an organization wants to have a computer and a network voice over IP (VoIP) phone on each user's desk. Both the computers and VoIP phones use Ethernet for data transfer, but they need access to different resources and services.

One option would be to use two completely different physical networks with separate cables and switches for computers and VoIP phones. This would be costly and difficult to maintain. The better option is to use two different logical networks, separated by virtual local area networks (VLANs), that use the same underlying physical network. The network can be configured so that all the computers go on VLAN 1, and all the IP phones go on VLAN 2. The network routers manage the traffic so that, as far as the devices can tell, they are on separate networks.

Modern networks are complicated and can be different than the physical network. The use of virtual private networks (VPNs), software-defined networking (SDN) and virtual networks makes it so that understanding the logical design of a network is more important than the physical design. This is documented on a logical network diagram.