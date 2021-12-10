What is virtual local area network hopping (VLAN hopping)? Virtual local area network hopping (VLAN hopping) is a method of attacking the network resources of the VLAN by sending packets to a port not usually accessible from an end system. The main goal of this form of attack is to gain access to other VLANs on the same network. In VLAN hopping, a threat actor must first breach at least one VLAN on the network. This enables cybercriminals to create a base of operations to attack other VLANs connected to the network.

How does VLAN hopping cause network security vulnerabilities? The vulnerabilities of VLANs relate to their key features, including the following: enabling network administrators to partition one switched network to match the functional and security requirements of their systems without needing to run new cables or make significant changes in their network infrastructure;

improving network performance by grouping together devices that communicate frequently; and

providing security on larger networks by enabling greater control over which devices have access to each other. By separating users, VLANs help improve security because users can access only the networks that apply to their roles. In addition, if outside attackers access one VLAN, they will be contained to that network. Diagram illustrating how a VLAN trunk works with a Layer 3 switch However, when threat actors gain access to VLANs, they can compromise network security protocols quickly and take almost complete control of the network. They can do this because VLANs use a process called trunking, in which VLAN switches are programmed to look for specific channels to send or receive data. Hackers use this process to penetrate and infiltrate other VLANs connected to the same network. In addition to enabling bad actors to steal passwords and other sensitive information from network subscribers, VLAN hopping can be used to modify or delete data, install malware and propagate threat vectors, such as viruses, worms and Trojans, throughout a network.

Methods of launching VLAN hopping attacks A VLAN hopping attack can occur in one of two ways: double tagging switch spoofing 1. Double tagging Double tagging attacks occur when threat actors add and modify tags on the Ethernet frame. This approach enables the sending of packets through any VLAN as the native untagged VLAN on the trunk and takes advantage of several switches that process tags. The hacker transmits data through one switch to another by sending frames with two 802.1Q tags: one for the attacking switch and the other for the victim switch. This fools the victim switch into thinking that the frame was intended for it. The target switch then sends the frame along to the victim port. This can happen because most switches remove the outer tag only before forwarding the frame to all native VLAN ports. For example, if a network switch was set for autotrunking, the attacker turns it into a switch that appears as if it has a constant need to trunk to access all the VLANs allowed on the trunk port. As the encapsulation of the return packet is impossible, this security exploit is essentially a one-way attack. It is possible only if the hacker belongs to the same native VLAN trunk link. 2. Switch spoofing Switch spoofing occurs when the attacker sends Cisco's Dynamic Trunking Protocol (DTP) packets to negotiate a trunk with a switch. It is possible only when using the dynamic auto or dynamic desirable default switch modes. Once there is a trunk connected to the computer, the attacker gains access to all VLANs. This is a misconfiguration as interfaces should not be configured to use the dynamic switch port modes.