Telemetry vs. SNMP: Which is better for network management?

Simple Network Management Protocol, or SNMP, and telemetry are two methods to manage network performance, but they operate with different mechanisms. Network professionals should evaluate those distinctions to decide if one is better for their needs.

This article explains how SNMP and telemetry work and their major differences.

How SNMP works SNMP has been in use for network management since 1990 and is widely supported by both network devices and monitoring platforms. SNMP collects device performance data through a polling mechanism and returns it to the management platform. Three versions of SNMP are available, with SNMPv3 adding important authentication and encryption features. SNMP uses a simple protocol that requests data identified by one or more object IDs ( OIDs ) in a GetRequest, GetNextRequest or GetBulkRequest packet. Response packets return data. The OIDs are structured in a management information base ( MIB ). Network administrators can use these packets to perform ad hoc data collection as needed. SNMP traps or syslog communicate synchronous events back to the management system. User Datagram Protocol (UDP) transports the data and requires minimal overhead on the network device and the management system. Despite SNMP's capabilities, its polling architecture also has a downside. The management system creates and sends data requests to each device and repeats the process a few minutes later. This repetitive process incurs a cost. The MIB organizes data via lexicographical sorting, which differs from how the device stores interface performance data. Because of the differences between these two methods, the device's CPU has to do more processing to handle the polling requests. A vendor-independent MIB, named MIB-II, provides a general set of operational variables across a wide range of devices. Vendors can augment MIB-II with custom MIBs, and some network management systems take advantage of this additional data source.

How telemetry works Streaming network telemetry is a mechanism that uses a push model to continuously send high-resolution device operational data to a network management system. It sends data at a higher rate and with less strain on the network devices than other methods, like SNMP or the command-line interface (CLI). Network administrators select data when they configure a periodic cadence, which can happen in quick bursts or through event triggers. Examples of event triggers include a threshold breach, such as high errors, or a status change, such as interface state changes. Telemetry data is encoded as XML, JSON or Google protocol buffers. Encryption can use either the UDP or TCP transport, frequently in conjunction with Google Remote Procedure Calls (gRPC). GRPC enables a collector to request a data stream dynamically from a network device. It can establish new data streams or poll for data that rarely changes. Model-driven telemetry, meanwhile, is based on YANG models and simplifies the selection of the data to stream. The OpenConfig working group is creating standardized models applicable to groups of network devices. In addition, Google, through its gRPC Network Management Interface (gNMI) initiative, defined a standard that governs how to use telemetry to retrieve network state data. Even a moderately sized network can stream a huge volume of data, which requires big data storage and processing mechanisms. Network managers must determine the cadence or event triggers for streaming each type of data so they don't overwhelm the processing capabilities of the network management system in question. Compare telemetry vs. SNMP.