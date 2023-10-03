HR vendors agree: Generative AI isn't hype

SAP SuccessFactors and Ceridian are holding user conferences this week, and like the just-concluded Workday conference, generative AI will be a topic of discussion. Coming into sharp focus among HR vendors is how they plan to use the technology.

Over the next 12 months, major HR vendors are planning to release generative AI-based tools to make HR applications more conversational. Features will include summarizing and creating content, such as writing job descriptions; helping conduct performance reviews; and personalizing learning materials.

As SAP illustrated last week with a planned product, conversational user interfaces will be one of the most noticeable changes ushered in by generative AI.

SAP SuccessConnect conference attendees will likely hear about Joule, a generative AI assistant that will act as a conversational AI interface. Joule will be integrated into SAP's cloud product portfolio, including SuccessFactors, and will pull enterprise data to answer plain-language queries as well as suggest ways to improve or fix something. SAP has yet to roll out Joule but said it plans to start with SuccessFactors later this year.

Similar to SAP, Workday is planning conversational AI interfaces. Oracle has outlined generative AI plans, as has UKG. Ceridian will outline its plans at its Insights conference, which started Monday.

In detailing Joule, SAP said generative AI is past its initial hype, a comment asserted by other HR vendors.

Generative AI is "one of the biggest technology changes we've seen in our industry in my lifetime," said Joe Korngiebel, Ceridian's chief product and technology officer. "It's rival to the cloud and the push to the cloud; it's rival to the PC era."

There have been many "big shifts" in technology, "but this one is different," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday. He told attendees at last week's Workday Rising that AI "certainly feels like the most important shift since the emergence of the cloud."