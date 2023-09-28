SAP joins generative AI crowd with Joule

Generative AI is coming to SAP cloud applications as SAP took the wraps off its AI assistant, Joule, but analysts said customers should hold off on their enthusiasm as the offering is more idea than reality right now.

Joule will be embedded across SAP's cloud product portfolio, including SuccessFactors later this year and the public edition of S/4HANA Cloud in 2024. SAP Customer Experience, Ariba and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) will follow, according to the company.

The AI assistant is designed to provide customers with contextualized information and assistance when performing tasks in SAP applications, said Julia White, SAP chief marketing and solutions officer, at a press conference Tuesday.

"AI is moving past the hype cycle and various pilots into more meaningful adoption of generative AI to deliver real value," White said. "Looking ahead, AI will power every aspect of our technology, and this will bring tremendous business value to SAP customers."

As a generative AI technology, Joule will act as an interface for users to ask a question in plain language and get answers that will draw on third-party large language models (LLMs) built on business data from SAP applications, according to White. In July, SAP unveiled that it was investing in AI startups Aleph Alpha, Anthropic and Cohere. This was in addition to third-party AI partnerships formed with Microsoft, Google Cloud and IBM in May.

Pricing information was unclear. SAP had previously stated that embedded AI capabilities would command a 30% premium.

It's expected that some Joule functionality will be available with no extra premium cost to customers, but other functionality will carry a premium increase based on the particular business use case, White said. More details about these use cases will come out as they're developed.

"The generative AI use cases of the applications that Joule calls upon will have unique business models associated with them based on the value provided," she said.

Other characteristics of Joule include a focus on data privacy and guardrails that are intended to prevent biases from infecting the LLMs that Joule uses, according to SAP executives.

Joule will not use customer data to train LLMs, said Bharat Sandhu, senior vice president for SAP's AI and application development platform.

SAP has the "highest ethical standards" and since 2018 has used an external AI council that goes through "every possible use case," said Thomas Saueressig, executive board member for SAP product engineering, at the press conference.

"There were a couple cases where we said we cannot do them for ethical reasons," Saueressig said.