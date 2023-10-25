SAP broadens CX offerings with new AI tools for Joule

SAP on Wednesday unveiled new tools for its AI assistant, Joule, to expand its portfolio of CX offerings.

The Germany-based multinational software vendor introduced the tools during SAP CX Live, an online conference.

SAP's new features include AI risk-based authentication capabilities, which use AI to accurately authenticate end users, as well as AI-generated customer profiles that use real-time data from SAP's Customer Data Platform. Other new generative AI tools for Joule can automate routine tasks for service workers and summarize customer queries and suggest responses.

These new capabilities will be released starting in December, according to SAP.

Fitting into the CX market When considering SAP in the broader CX market, it continues to lag behind CRM leader Salesforce, according to Joshua Greenbaum, principal and analyst at Enterprise Applications Consulting. SAP basically has not kept up with the advances in CX and CRM over the years. Joshua GreenbaumPrincipal and analyst, Enterprise Applications Consulting "SAP basically has not kept up with the advances in CX and CRM over the years, and that has really led to a huge number of SAP customers running to Salesforce and other systems," Greenbaum said. One fundamental difference is Salesforce's cloud-first approach. Since its founding in 1999, Salesforce has maintained its mission to deliver CRM software as a cloud-native company with a SaaS model. Such an approach allows for rapid updates, scalability and ease of implementation, which is important as CX software requires flexibility. Salesforce's strong cloud-based approach has helped it dominate in CX, according to Greenbaum. In contrast, SAP's move to the cloud has been relatively slow. SAP's acquisitions of CallidusCloud and Gigya, both cloud-based CX companies, aimed to expand SAP's capabilities in the CX and CRM markets. But while these acquisitions brought cloud CX capabilities directly into SAP's CX product suite, the cloud is not omnipresent like in Salesforce.

Building on a legacy of ERP technology However, SAP also has strengths. SAP is known for its ERP data capabilities -- capabilities that Salesforce doesn't have, as Salesforce doesn't compete in the ERP market. SAP's products track and manage the complex logistical aspects of the product supply chain and the end-to-end journey of an item from the manufacturer to the customer or store. Meanwhile, CX and CRM vendors focus on the customer-facing aspects of sales, service and marketing, and not on the intricacies of distribution. By tracking these processes, SAP is privy to unique data and insights about supply chain management and other business processes. "SAP is able to gather data from a wide range of sources, like ERP data. That's a big positive. That's something SAP can do that no one else can do," Greenbaum said.