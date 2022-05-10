SAP reboots Service Cloud, adds retail recommerce

SAP now offers recommerce marketplaces for retailers to sell used items, and the company has rebooted its Service Cloud customer service application.

Feather by SAP, a company backed by SAP's venture arm, will host the recommerce marketplaces, geared for large, premium and luxury brands in the United States and Europe. It integrates with SAP Commerce as well as ERP systems, allowing users to manage sales of new and pre-owned items on Feather sites and broker trade-ins. Users of non-SAP e-commerce applications can build their own integrations to Feather's open interface.

Recommerce, or selling items secondhand, is a red-hot trend among consumers, especially Gen Z. Under this model, customers purchase used items instead of continually buying new goods. Some companies see it as a way to capture some of the revenue they might be losing to other marketplaces, such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace, as well as upstarts Depop and Poshmark.

SAP's recommerce platform can also figure into a company's sustainability strategy and track the environmental impact of the goods it produces, said Jen Bailin, chief revenue officer at SAP. Feather includes two features: Recommerce Manager, which tracks and reports on the disposition of products, and Recommerce Take-Back, which tracks products that consumers trade in. It is one of a number of sustainabililty tools SAP is releasing that, in aggregate, can give users a picture of their carbon footprint, including transport and travel.

SAP is leading this charge, and it's surprising that competing technology vendors haven't yet come out with more ideas like this to help users track sustainability, said Ilona Hansen, an analyst at Gartner.

"SAP is pushing very hard in development to enable their clients to see how much emissions they are producing; track and measure them; and also come up with recommendations -- or empower through artificial intelligence technologies -- to let them know how to use SAP products even more efficiently, with zero emissions as a target," Hansen said.