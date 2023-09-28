Workday: Conversational AI will change how we work

Ever since the PC revolution, searching for information has remained stagnant. Typically, one would navigate using point-and-click methods and rely on memory to pinpoint the name of a specific report. However, Workday envisions generative AI transforming this process into a fluid conversation between human and machine.

Imagine a manager asking: "How am I doing on hiring?" The machine's response isn't just an answer, but a dialogue, offering varied options and refining its future interactions based on these exchanges enabled by conversational AI.

"You're going to see a lot more of that type of interaction within Workday because it's just how we work as humans," said David Somers, group general manager of products for the office of the chief HR officer at Workday, in an interview.

This dynamic form of conversational AI allows users to adjust report outputs spontaneously. "That's a very different experience than going in and clicking on something" to create a new table, he said.

At this week's Workday Rising conference in San Francisco, the company outlined its initial plans and timeline for generative AI in HR and financial applications. Uses include writing job descriptions, which Workday believes can be done in seconds, rather than hours. Users at the conference seemed interested in what's ahead.

AI is only going to help us get better. LaShaun FlowersVice president, global HR operations, automation and employee support, Caterpillar

"AI is only going to help us get better," said LaShaun Flowers, vice president of global HR operations, automation and employee support at Caterpillar, who appeared on one of the session panels. "It will make us more efficient. It will make us more effective and reveal things that we didn't even know we needed to be looking for."