New Microsoft Copilot 365 Wave 2 includes agents and Pages

Microsoft on Monday introduced Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2, a series of new generative AI-based office productivity tools highlighted by autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents and AI content editing features.

Copilot Pages takes AI-generated content and enables users to edit, add to it and share it with others. Team members can work collaboratively in Pages. Microsoft has started to roll it out to Microsoft 365 Copilot customers.

Microsoft, during a virtual Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 event, also revealed that Copilot in Excel is generally available. The feature enables users to work with data that hasn't been formatted as a table and can now work with text and numerical data.

The tech giant also introduced Copilot agents, AI assistants that automate and execute business processes, working with and for humans. The agents are available now.

In Copilot studio -- a low code tool that lets enterprises create custom Copilots -- Microsoft customers can now build Copilot agents with Agent Builder.

Users can also quickly create a Copilot agent in Business Chat (BizChat) or SharePoint.

BizChat is a central hub that brings users' data into workflows.

“Copilot is becoming this new enterprise orchestration layer,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during the virtual event. “Yesterday’s bespoke interactions with siloed business applications will just simply become Copilot agents.”

Adding context and focus on collaboration The ability to build agents based in SharePoint or BizChat shows that Microsoft has worked toward providing more context and more accurate results in Copilot, said Forrester analyst J.P. Gownder. “Oftentimes, Copilot is just making guesses and it’s wrong about the content of what you’re trying to do,” Gownder said. Microsoft is providing context by introducing new features in Copilot PowerPoint and Copilot Word that direct Copilot to specific documents. Also, because users can build Copilot agents in SharePoint sites provides a better understanding of the source of the presented data. This is because the agents are built on the data in SharePoint or BizChat. Microsoft is also showing it’s focusing on not only on individual productivity but also on team productivity, Gartner analyst Jason Wong said. For example, previously Microsoft released Copilot Teams, which helps run and moderate Teams meetings. In Copilot 365 Wave 2, Copilot Pages is an interactive collaborative space. “Fundamentally, they’re embedding Copilots in every single application,” Wong said.