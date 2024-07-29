How to enable and set up Copilot in Microsoft Teams

Generative AI continues to be integrated into various aspects of our business lives. One such AI technology -- offered by Microsoft -- is Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Copilot is an add-on tool that uses large language models to enhance Microsoft 365 experiences across several applications, including Microsoft Teams. If businesses are interested in Copilot for Teams, they might ask: How can our organization acquire Copilot licenses, and how can my users use them?

Let's look closer at how to enable Microsoft Copilot, as well as its licensing, activation and management.

How does licensing work for Copilot in Teams? As stated, Copilot is an add-on service for Microsoft 365 users. The service is available for businesses that have the appropriate Microsoft 365 Business or Enterprise subscription. To access Copilot within Teams, organizations need a 365 subscription plan that includes the Teams service. Copilot also integrates with other Microsoft 365 apps, including Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word and more. With the right Microsoft 365 subscription in place, administrators can buy Copilot licenses at a cost of $30 per user, per month, with an annual commitment. Then it's just a matter of assigning licenses to the appropriate users within the Microsoft 365 admin center dashboard. Licenses are found in the Billing section of the admin center page. Once assigned, the Copilot licenses are activated and available for that user within Microsoft 365.

How to enable Copilot for use in Teams Once a license is applied to a user, the user can control Copilot functions within the Teams app. The Copilot icon is located at the upper right corner of the Teams window. Users simply click on the icon to open Copilot and are presented with different options depending on whether the user is in a Teams chat, channel or meeting. To use Copilot in Teams meetings, make sure transcription has been enabled. Copilot presents users with a summary of the meeting or chat, and prompts users to ask for more specific information using natural language. For example, a user in a meeting can request a list of action items or unresolved questions that assist with post-meeting responsibilities. At the end of a meeting, a Recap tab is presented to team members, which provides meeting notes of the entire call.