Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant brings upside, cost and risk

The eagle has landed. The hype bomb has detonated. The future is here. Microsoft Copilot, "a digital companion for your whole life," as the company calls it, is live.

Following three quarters of fanfare around Microsoft's AI features -- including Copilot generative AI tools for Microsoft 365 productivity apps -- one would think customers would break the Internet clamoring to buy seat licenses, sort of like when Taylor Swift tickets go on sale. Or perhaps a good old-fashioned Black Friday fracas, where everyone's either searching for the cheapest flat-screen TV or streaming Netflix. So far, nothing like that has been reported.

"Knowledge [and front-line] workers are able to rid ourselves of drudgery," promised Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a September preview in advance of today's go-live for Microsoft 365 Copilot. "Business leaders finally have a new tool to be able to reimagine, simplify [and] optimize business processes, whether it's sales, marketing, finance, customer service, what have you."

Microsoft will likely reveal more details at its Ignite user conference Nov. 14-17. But CIOs and other IT decision-makers have enough information to think about the feasibility of piloting Copilot in their organizations. Copilot AI is priced at $30 per user, per month -- a 60% increase to the $50 per user, per month they already pay for the premium license for the productivity apps. Testing it will reveal if Copilot is really worth the cost, maintenance, troubleshooting, monitoring and user education it will require.

Much potential upside "General availability" for Microsoft 365 Copilot AI tools means you can now buy all you want. But that doesn't mean everyone will rush out to buy it, a la the latest Apple bauble. In fact, it will take some time for users to wrap their heads around how Copilot will commingle with their human-led processes. But they will come, said Daniel Newman, Futurum Research principal analyst. I tend to believe that Copilot adoption will be strong, as medium and large enterprises see this as a way to quickly implement GenAI with critical business applications … I do, however, see rollouts being incremental, rather than everyone all at once. Daniel NewmanPrincipal analyst, Futurum Research "I tend to believe that Copilot adoption will be strong, as medium and large enterprises see this as a way to quickly implement GenAI with critical business applications, seeking greater productivity and efficiency at a relatively low expense," Newman said. "I do, however, see rollouts being incremental, rather than everyone all at once." At the enterprise level, where everyday documents number into the millions and billons, Copilot's benefits -- like those other vendors such as Box and OpenText have released or previewed -- are very clear: Summarizing documents, extracting content, pinpointing search results, suggesting calendar organization. Who doesn't spend part of their day running down a stitch of copy, contact information or a refresh to our memories about the next project? We all do. We also waste our time explaining what happened in the meeting to people who were late or couldn't make it. We add people to a team and need to summarize progress on the project so far. Customer service agents need to clip pieces of giant help documents to solve a customer's problems -- that is, if they can find the information before the customer tires of being on hold or leaves a chat. These tasks grind away at our focus, our energy, our loyalty to our jobs. Give all that stuff over to the bots. Sure. No-brainer. Maybe it won't give us so much extra time that we will dream up hitherto unthinkable wonderful products and services our company will create next, as OpenAI founder Sam Altman hopes it will, but maybe it will keep us from getting as many headaches from squinting at our monitors. Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe said humans couldn't possibly assign metadata to the sheer volume of unstructured, uncurated documents many enterprises manage in order to make them findable in the sea of files. There just aren't enough humans to do it, even if you could get a CFO to sign off on such a boondoggle. That's a perfect job for AI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hypes Copilot in a presentation last month.