Microsoft agent design, Power Apps evolve in sophistication

If Microsoft's agentic AI strategy was unclear before, it's not anymore.

The company is rolling out new Copilot Studio and Power Apps features that enable users to build agents and their interfaces with plain language prompts backed by generative AI. The features utilize more low-code and no-code pathways to create agents and connect to the data sources that make them run.

Furthermore, Microsoft added support for emerging standards that enable interoperability across software vendors such as Google, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

In the refreshed product lineup, Power Apps becomes "the UI for AI," said Kyle Davis, an analyst at Gartner, while Copilot Studio becomes "the low-code tool for all things agentic AI." He also noted that Microsoft has consolidated some features into Copilot Studio and Power Apps. Copilot Studio now has a workflow feature called agent flows, for example, which resembles a Power Automate feature called cloud flows that would have required a separate license to use in Copilot Studio.

Adding generative AI plain language prompting for developing agents and apps might appear to be a possible threat to the large ecosystem of consultants and Power Apps developers, but Davis said it likely won't be.

While building with these prompts could save time by cutting some development work from creating an app or agent, most front-line workers won't see the value in getting trained to be a citizen developer. And if they do, no-code tools can only get a person so far, especially when the automation of complex processes is involved.

For instance, even if no-code technology can get a business user's project 80% complete, an agent and its app will probably need a developer fix to the other 20% that it got wrong with more sophisticated tools, Davis said.

"When you need to go fine-tune [an agent], it's not going to be using actual [plain] language quite yet," Davis said. "You're still going to have to get in there and understand how everything works together, and make those tweaks using a declarative approach."

Among the many agentic AI tools Microsoft previewed, Copilot Tuning is slated for a June release. Tuned models retain an enterprise's data security policies.