GenAI's job threat turns up in job ads, not layoffs

Generative AI is reshaping the job market, subtly influencing job postings rather than triggering widespread layoffs. In sectors prone to automation, labor market experts are seeing evidence of a noticeable shift toward hiring fewer employees in occupations most at-risk to GenAI's automation capabilities.

Despite the tech industry experiencing more than 33,000 layoffs this year, the job cuts are seldom attributed directly to advancements in automation. Employers are still navigating the initial phases of integrating large language models into their operations. ChatGPT-3, the frontrunner in touching off the GenAI revolution, has been around for only just over a year.

However, the potential for GenAI to disrupt the labor market in major ways remains.

GenAI is a new form of offshore outsourcing, but instead of jobs going to India or China, this time they're going "in the machine," said Deborah Compeau, an information systems professor and interim dean of Washington State University's Carson College of Business and Research.

Compeau said that GenAI like offshore outsourcing is taking on low-level work while remaining jobs require higher levels of learning. For instance, GenAI can "produce strategic plans that are copies of things that existed before," but she said some companies will also want employees who can develop novel approaches.