10 uses for AI in payroll processing

Payroll involves various time-consuming tasks, including confirming that payroll data is correct and sending reminders to fill out timesheets. AI can take care of some of those steps automatically or make them easier for payroll employees to carry out.

While AI is able to highlight potential payroll issues or calculate employee deductions, company employees must still confirm payroll data is correct. For example, AI may not account for special circumstances like holiday pay.

Learn more about some use cases for AI in payroll processing.

1. Identify discrepancies Many employees' hours and pay remain fairly constant from one pay period to the next. AI can alert employees, managers and the payroll team if significant deviations occur during the payroll period. This capability enables payroll staff to resolve errors quickly and do so before payroll processing begins, avoiding bigger problems later on.

2. Highlight issues in real time AI can also potentially identify issues as users are entering and submitting them, reducing the amount of errors that make their way to payroll staff. For example, AI can immediately flag an employee entering more than 80 hours worked over a two-week period. AI can also halt the processing of payroll until the payroll team has received and approved all data, avoiding the possibility of users processing payroll with errors in the information.

3. Process draft payroll runs A payroll system with AI can automatically run draft payroll runs as data is entered and approved. Doing so enables the software to catch potential issues early and alert the payroll team before the final payroll run is processed. Doing draft payroll runs saves time later on when payroll staff is trying to get payroll processed and finalized before the deadline.

4. Improve compliance One of the biggest challenges of running payroll is making sure each employee's pay complies with the regulations for each jurisdiction. International companies, in particular, must ensure their payroll meets each country's, state's or province's tax laws and work-hour regulations. AI can automatically flag any compliance issues, helping payroll departments continue to meet regulations.

5. Answer employee questions Employees, managers and payroll team members may all encounter issues or have questions while using payroll software and its associated systems. AI can answer user questions and recommend next steps if applicable. These capabilities can save time for payroll team members, as they have less questions to answer from employees outside the payroll department.

6. Automate reminders Two steps in payroll that payroll staff must often complete manually are reminding employees to complete their timesheets and reminding managers to approve timesheets and time-off requests. AI in payroll software can automatically send out reminders and escalate noncompliance when necessary, saving payroll staff time.

7. Confirm employee core data Processing payroll requires information from each employee, such as their address, hourly rate or salary, and government ID, such as a Social Security number. AI can confirm that the payroll software has stored all this information for hires and rehires and make updates when changes take place to an employee's profile.

8. Automatically update benefits Employees may experience changes in benefits, including when they join a company or experience a life event that causes a benefits switch. AI can automatically adjust employees' benefits costs in the payroll system. This capability can also be helpful when a company updates its benefits options, which often occurs yearly.

9. Assist with calculations Payroll staff must complete many calculations during a payroll run, with potential calculations including a terminated employee's final pay, employees' overtime pay, vacation days taken versus earned, and company-specific items, such as investments or loan repayments. AI can perform these calculations, with the payroll team checking the software's findings.