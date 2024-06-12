Amazon expands free AI training, part of a vendor rush

Software vendors have long offered free product training to accelerate adoption, increase use and build a positive reputation. Amazon is following this trend with new courses for Amazon Q, a generative AI assistant aimed at developers and business users.

Since 2020, Amazon has offered free training to 29 million people worldwide on cloud and AWS skills, achieving 21 million trained by last fall. It has now extended this initiative to include its AI Ready initiative, unveiled in November, with the goal of training at least two million people on AI skills by 2025.

"We hope it's a lot more," said Jenni Troutman, director of products and services at AWS training and certification.

Amazon offers more than 600 courses in total, including more than 100 free AI courses covering foundational topics as well as deeper technical content, Troutman said. Fee-based offerings include hands-on learning experiences such as labs. Recently, it added training for Amazon Q with two courses -- Amazon Q Developer Getting Started and Generative BI with Amazon Q in Quicksight.

But Amazon is also part of a crowded field of free training initiatives, especially around AI. In April, Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP and others established a job training consortium with a goal to upskill and reskill 100 million workers whose jobs are likely to be affected by AI.

Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA, noted that while skills development options continue to grow, it can be difficult to determine what options fit best for employers and employees.