Is there still a cloud skills gap in 2025?

There is always discussion of a skills gap in the IT industry. IDC indicated that more than 90% of organizations will face IT skills shortages by 2026, which will cost them an estimated $5.5 trillion. Expect a significant number of those shortages to represent cloud skills.

Today, well-trained cloud staff are in demand. The cloud market continues to grow, and Gartner forecasted that worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services in 2025 will be $723.4 billion, a 21.5% increase from $595.7 billion in 2024.

The implications of a skills gap for businesses can be severe. Cloud computing should provide increased security, agility and flexibility -- but only if properly managed. Failing to support a cloud deployment with skilled administrators who understand the latest security concerns and performance opportunities is a recipe for a mediocre deployment.

Consider the consequences of a faulty deployment, including the following:

Restricted growth and business innovation.

Underutilization of cloud deployment potential.

Competition for skilled cloud professionals.

Security and performance risks due to inattention, skills deficits or misconfigurations.

Missed financial objectives and opportunities.

However, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipated a 3% decline in employment opportunities for network and computer systems administrators from 2023 to 2033.

How are organizations addressing this problem? According to Karat's "2024 Tech Hiring Trends" report, two common trends emerged:

81% of U.S. engineering leaders plan to hire abroad, increasing competition in the U.S. but maintaining the trend of acquiring global talent. 28% of U.S. business leaders continue to prefer contract and freelance workers in favor of retaining permanent staff.

It's no surprise that AI continues to grow and evolve, too. Combine these unfilled cloud administration numbers with the need for AI support in cloud infrastructures, and you can see a problem forming.

In-demand skills The fundamental problem includes two key factors. Rapid evolution. Cloud technologies, such as serverless applications, multi-cloud enhancements and DevOps integration, and everything that runs on top of them continue to rapidly evolve. The combination of AI and cloud offers more career opportunities for multi-cloud experts, DevOps engineers, cloud-native application developers and experts in the business of cloud computing. These can include FinOps and cloud accounting roles. Staffing. Organizations face challenges with the lack of internal knowledge of staff. It's tough to justify training people for unknown future initiatives when the staff can barely support today's existing requirements. Here are some of the top skills in short supply: Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud administration skills.

Cloud architecture and design.

Infrastructure-as-code knowledge on specific platforms, like AWS CloudFormation and Terraform.

Orchestrated containerization using Kubernetes and similar technologies.

Cloud compliance, especially around data sovereignty.

AI and machine learning integration with new and existing cloud applications.

Cloud AI services, like Amazon SageMaker or Azure AI.

Cross-platform, cloud-native and multi-cloud development skills.

Cloud cost, cloud-related business management and other FinOps skills.

Enterprise cloud business strategies.