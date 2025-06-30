Job skills in demand for 2025 and beyond

New technology innovations such as generative AI are changing how work gets done, which means they're also changing the skills people need to do their jobs. In 2025, employers are increasingly looking for specific job skills that demonstrate an ability to thrive in these new environments.

All industries have their core skill sets that stand true through the years, whether that's a grounding in scientific method or the ability to write copy. These are skills that every hiring manager knows to look for – and every prospective employee knows to promote on their resume. But as working practices evolve and adapt to new ideas and tools, smart candidates will also highlight their suitability for this new way of working. This could mean learning new technology or picking up soft skills that enable the worker to stay productive in changing circumstances.

Skills on the rise In January 2025, LinkedIn released data that predicts that 70% of the skills used in most jobs will change by 2030. It also created an inaugural 2025 “Skills on the Rise” list to reflect the growing areas that professionals are prioritizing and managers are hiring for. Of the 15 skills listed, two involve artificial intelligence (AI) while at least five could be considered soft skills, which are skills tied to emotional intelligence or personality strengths, rather than technical skills. Notable skills on the list include: AI literacy (#1) Most common job titles: Software engineer, product manager, CEO

Most common industries: Technology and internet, higher education, IT services and IT consulting AI literacy is the ability to understand and interact with AI technologies and applications, in a critical and productive way. It's increasingly valuable as organizations build AI into workflows throughout the business, such as data analysis, customer support automation or content generation – and as they look for new ways to extract value from these tools. Conflict mitigation (#2) Most common job titles: Customer service representative, administrative assistant, project manager

Most common industries: Technology and internet, IT services and IT consulting, higher education Conflict mitigation refers to the effective handling of competing ideas and personalities within the workplace, particularly when these have escalated into more hostile disagreements. As ways of working change, there may be increasing tension between management and staff or between different teams, which can be very difficult to solve. People who can help defuse this and find a way through will be in particular demand. Adaptability (#3) Most common job titles: Teacher, administrative assistant, project manager

Most common industries: Higher education, technology and internet, media and telecommunications Adaptability, meaning the ability to adjust to new conditions, has long been prized by employers as it increases the likelihood that the worker will be able to perform when conditions change unexpectedly. This is especially true in start-ups or other fast-paced environments where processes and strategy can change quickly and unpredictably. 2025 is seeing renewed interest in adaptability, as AI is implemented and replaces old methods of doing tasks, along with other modern shifts to ways of working.



Innovative thinking (#5) Most common job titles: Creative director, teacher, writer

Most common industries: Higher education, technology and internet, advertising services Original and innovative thinking have long been ways for companies to gain a competitive edge in the market. As more rote tasks are automated, human employees become even more valuable for their creativity and ability to create an innovation culture, which AI is not yet able to do.



LLM development and application (#10) Most common job titles: Software engineer, data scientist, research assistant

Most common industries: Technology and internet, higher education, IT services and IT consulting Development in AI applications has already prompted incredible change within the working world, but there is still more to be done. People with the skills to work on large language model (LLM) development and applications will be the ones who shape how AI is used in the future, and therefore, they are key hires for anyone in this space. When creating its list, LinkedIn referenced a range of factors that contributed to this desire for new skills. The post-pandemic boom is influencing business behavior, with many companies acknowledging their former pursuit of unchecked growth and now looking for people who can navigate sustainable, long-term scale. Elsewhere, the introduction of stricter privacy laws such as GDPR and DMA has companies needing to adhere to more complex regulations. However, there is a consensus that many of these new skill preferences are the result of internal changes and personnel restructuring. "The main driver [is] organizational changes," said Beca Mayr, VP of talent acquisition at Sedgwick, a global claims administrator. "AI is streamlining, and even fully automating, repetitive and entry-level work." This means prospective employees need to offer value in new ways, especially when early in their career.

The broader influence of AI Several hiring experts spoke to the growing requirement for AI literacy, no matter which industry they were recruiting for. On a granular level, one expert highlighted skills such as prompt engineering, building agents and the ability to extract maximum value from this new technology. Knowing what to ask the AI and how to ask it can be more useful than understanding how the technology works, depending on the work context. However, the mass adoption of AI tools is not just creating a need for AI-related skills but is also raising a new range of questions that workers will need to navigate. Ciara Harrington, chief product officer at Skillsoft, spoke of how it is now valuable for candidates to be familiar with ethical AI use and digital discernment and to be able to evaluate AI-generated content critically. Those skills wouldn't have been on recruiters' radar in the past. As AI automates many tasks, many professionals will have two options: to become experts in AI itself or distinguish themselves with more 'human' skillsets. "The human edge will come from our ability to think critically, collaborate effectively, and lead with empathy," said Harrington. "As we integrate AI into performance management, we're finding that human judgment must play a central role in ensuring fairness and consistency." Many experts explained the growing interest in particular soft skills as a natural response to AI automation. Hiring managers will now recruit for skills that can't be as easily replaced by technology, such as client relationships, human authenticity and creative ingenuity. This has also prompted a rise in the value of skills related to adaptability, problem solving and resilience; with so much change resulting from new AI workflows, the most useful employees are those who can evolve alongside.