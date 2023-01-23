A soft skill is a personal attribute that supports situational awareness and enhances an individual's ability to get a job done. The term soft skills is often used as a synonym for people skills or emotional intelligence. Unlike hard skills, which describe a person's technical ability to perform a specifically-defined task, soft skills are broadly applicable across job titles and industries. It's often said that while hard skills might get someone an interview, soft skills will help that person get and keep the job.

Business executives and leaders are making soft skills more of a priority when hiring, as they are often essential for workers to succeed in modern organizations. In 2018, LinkedIn listed leadership, communication, collaboration and time management as the top four most in-demand soft skills. Technology company iCIMS Inc., which develops recruiting and other employee management-related software, analyzed its proprietary data and found that problem-solving, adaptability and time management were the top three soft skills recruiters sought in candidates. Other important soft skills include adaptability, diplomacy and respect, even during disagreements.

In-demand soft skills When an employee with a high level of emotional intelligence has good communication skills and interpersonal skills, they are more likely to be able to clearly articulate goals and lead a team in a positive manner. For businesses that have a customer service/relations component, strong soft skills are a way to ensure a positive relationship between customer and company without providing extensive training. Here are several other examples of soft skills that company leaders value: creativity

appropriate use of humor

confidence

honesty and integrity

friendliness

time management

good manners

enthusiasm

positive attitude

good listening skills

attention to detail

ability to grasp the big picture

self-motivation

common sense

ability to make good decisions

empathy for others

communication skills

willingness to see a difficult job through to the end

willingness to change direction when something isn't working

ability to negotiate

ability to deal with conflict gracefully

Why are soft skills important? Business projects often require employees to work as a team, making employees' abilities to have positive interactions with others just as valuable as the technical tasks they're asked to accomplish. As a result, business leaders are seeking workers who possess teamwork, collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills as well as other emotional and cognitive capabilities to work in multimember, multidisciplinary teams that are geographically and/or cultural dispersed.