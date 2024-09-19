6 cybersecurity soft skills to elevate your career

Information security professionals must embrace new technologies and the perpetual learning curve that comes with them -- the industry attracts those with a voracious appetite for knowledge.

At the same time, career success requires more than just understanding technologies. Soft skills -- characteristics that enable people to work well with one another -- rank high on the list of desired attributes for practitioners in cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance roles. This fact isn't necessarily a revelation for the industry. Information security and risk management programs are most often described as encompassing people, process and technology -- in order of priority.

Indeed, leadership roles demand characteristics that align more with the management of people than of systems.

Honing the skills listed below will help industry professionals stand out in their current roles, as well as demonstrate aptitude and readiness for moving upward in their careers.

Soft skills that matter for all security practitioners Regardless of rank -- from C-level to entry-level -- every security practitioner should possess the following soft skills: Basic troubleshooting. Developing strong basic troubleshooting skills is a must. This goes beyond the simple ability to conduct research related to system issues. It is the ability to not just know how to solve a problem, but to do it while interacting with colleagues and clients calmly and reasonably. This leaves a lasting impression. Human interaction. Let's face it: The classic depiction of technologists and security practitioners is that of a socially awkward recluse. Due to fears that interacting with this archetype would result in a variety of variations of the word "no," others purposely keep their interactions as brief as possible. For professionals looking to move upward in their careers, break free from this stereotype. Not everyone is an extrovert, but a little effort goes a long way. Be accessible. Empathy. Theodore Roosevelt is quoted as saying, "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care." Practice putting yourself in the shoes of those in your charge, as well as those in charge of you and your colleagues, and recognize that while the knowledge you bring to an issue or decision is valuable, the way in which you handle the interaction matters even more. Issue resolution should never be a finger-pointing exercise, and condescension must be avoided during any such interaction. Self-advocacy. Rarely is it true in today's world that one's work speaks for itself. If it does, the message is fleeting and usually not received by those in a position to help cybersecurity professionals move up in their careers. Maintain a log of key successes and be ready to speak about them when asked. Whether it's an annual performance review or an interview for a new position, being able to intelligently reference and explain accomplishments -- and draw parallels between those successes and the next steps in one's career -- is a critically underrated skill.