How to get into cybersecurity with no experience

The security field has a much-discussed skills shortage and an abundance of job openings. Experts regularly urge hiring managers to consider a broader, less homogenous pool of candidates. Yet, many aspiring cybersecurity professionals still find it challenging to break into the field without traditional credentials.

The following five tips can help you get into cybersecurity with no experience.

3. Cybersecurity certifications Some of the most successful cybersecurity professionals don't have industry certifications, so they are certainly not necessary to succeed. That said, certifications are helpful in catching the eyes of recruiters and hiring managers and getting past automated resume screening systems. For someone just getting started in cybersecurity and looking for entry-level positions, investing in an educational curriculum that culminates in an evaluation and certification may well be beneficial. CompTIA Security+ is one such offering that provides a solid baseline understanding of the field and has a high degree of professional credibility. Other reputable certifications include CISSP, Certified Information Security Manager and Certified Ethical Hacker.

4. Soft skills While the cybersecurity community doesn't often discuss soft skills, they can set job candidates apart from the competition. Consider those with work experience as sales clerks in the retail industry, for example. They could apply their customer service expertise in a user-facing security role and their social skills in building relationships and bridges among security colleagues and other organizational stakeholders. Highlighting such soft skills in entry-level job applications, during the interview process and on social media can help an aspiring security professional stand out from the crowd.