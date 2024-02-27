What is computer forensics (cyber forensics)? Computer forensics is the application of investigation and analysis techniques to gather and preserve evidence from a particular computing device in a way that is suitable for presentation in a court of law. The goal of computer forensics is to perform a structured investigation and maintain a documented chain of evidence to find out exactly what happened on a computing device and who was responsible for it. Computer forensics -- which is sometimes referred to as cyber forensics, computer forensic science, or digital forensics -- essentially is data recovery with legal compliance guidelines to make the information admissible in legal proceedings. Digital forensics starts with the collection of information in a way that maintains its integrity. Investigators then analyze the data or system to determine if it was changed, how it was changed and who made the changes.

In 2018, a Chinese engineer was convicted of downloading Apple's trade secrets from confidential company databases after investigators reviewed his activity on Apple's network. The engineer, named Xiaolang Zhang, at Apple's autonomous car division announced his retirement and said he would be moving back to China to take care of his elderly mother. He told his manager he planned to work at an electronic car manufacturer in China, raising suspicion. According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) affidavit, Apple's security team reviewed Zhang's activity on the company network and found, in the days prior to his resignation, he downloaded trade secrets from confidential company databases to which he had access. He was indicted by the FBI in 2018. Enron. In 2001, computer forensic analysts examined terabytes of data to understand and find evidence of Enron's complex fraud scheme. The scandal was a significant factor in the passing of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, which set new accounting compliance requirements for public companies.

Investigators used metadata and medical documents from Conrad Murray's iPhone to conclude that Murray, Michael Jackson's doctor, prescribed lethal amounts of medication to Jackson (who died in 2009). Mikayla Munn. Munn drowned her newborn baby in the bathtub of her Manchester University dorm room in 2016. Investigators found Google searches on her computer containing the phrase "at home abortion," which were used to convict her.

Why is computer forensics important? As computers and other data-collecting devices are used more frequently everywhere, digital evidence -- and the forensic process used to collect, preserve and investigate it -- has become more important in solving crimes and other legal issues. Computer forensics plays a role in identifying and preserving digital evidence and also helps ensure its integrity when presented in court cases. The goal of computer forensics is to perform a structured investigation and maintain a documented chain of evidence to find out exactly what happened on a computing device and who was responsible for it. The average person never sees much of the information modern devices collect. For instance, the computers in cars continually collect information on when a driver brakes, shifts and changes speed without the driver being aware. However, this information can prove critical in solving a legal matter or a crime, and computer forensics often plays a role in identifying and preserving that information. Digital evidence isn't just useful in solving digital-world crimes, such as data theft, network breaches and illicit online transactions. It's also used to solve physical-world crimes, such as burglary, assault, hit-and-run accidents and murder. Of course, its use isn't always tied to a crime. The forensic process is also used when the goal is data recovery: to gather data from a crashed server, failed drive, or reformatted operating system (OS), and in situations where a system has unexpectedly stopped working. Businesses often use a multilayered data management, data governance and network security strategy to keep proprietary information secure. Having data that's well managed and safe can help streamline the forensic process should that data ever come under investigation.

Use cases for digital forensics Digital evidence is useful in criminal investigations, particularly in solving cybercrime and digital-world crimes, such as data theft, network breaches and illicit online transactions. It's also used to solve physical-world crimes, such as burglary, assault, hit-and-run accidents, and even murder. Businesses and governments also use computer forensics to find information related to a system or network compromise, and then use these discoveries to identify and prosecute cyberattackers. In addition, they can use digital forensic experts and processes to facilitate data recovery in the event of a system or network failure caused by a natural or other disaster. Digital forensics are also used in civil litigation cases (fraud, divorce), and to investigate cases of intellectual property theft.

Types of computer forensics There are various types of computer forensic examinations, including: Database forensics. The examination of information contained in databases, both data and related metadata.

The examination of information contained in databases, both data and related metadata. Email forensics. The recovery and analysis of emails and information contained in email platforms, such as schedules and contacts.

The recovery and analysis of emails and information contained in email platforms, such as schedules and contacts. Malware forensics. Sifting through code to identify possible malicious programs like Trojan horses or ransomware and analyzing their payload. Computer forensics can detect evidence of a range of malware types on a system. Memory forensics. Collecting information stored in a computer's RAM and cache.

Collecting information stored in a computer's RAM and cache. Mobile forensics. Examining mobile devices to retrieve and analyze information such as contacts, incoming and outgoing text messages, pictures, and video files.

Examining mobile devices to retrieve and analyze information such as contacts, incoming and outgoing text messages, pictures, and video files. Network forensics. Looking for evidence by monitoring network traffic, using tools such as a firewall or intrusion detection system.

How does computer forensics work? Forensic investigators typically follow standard procedures, which vary depending on the context of the forensic investigation, the device being investigated or the information investigators are looking for. In general, these procedures include the following three steps: Data collection. Forensic examiners search hidden folders and unallocated disk space on a digital device for copies of deleted, encrypted or damaged files, make a digital copy -- i.e., forensic image -- of the device's storage media, and then lock the original device in a secure facility. The investigation is conducted on the digital copy. They might also use publicly available information for forensic purposes, such as social media posts or charges logged in a payment application, such as public Venmo charges for purchasing illegal products or services displayed on the Venmo website. Analysis. Investigators analyze digital copies of storage media in a sterile environment to gather the information for a case using various tools including Basis Technology's Autopsy for hard drive investigations and the Wireshark network protocol analyzer. A mouse jiggler is useful when examining a computer to keep it from falling asleep and losing volatile memory data that is lost when the computer goes to sleep or loses power. Discovered evidence is carefully documented in a findings report and verified with the original device in preparation for legal proceedings. Presentation. The investigators present their findings in a legal proceeding, where it might be used to determine the result. In a data recovery situation, the investigators present what they could recover from a compromised system. When data is scanned as part of a forensic imaging process, a write blocker is put in place so the data and the drive it's on can't be altered. The data is then scanned and formatted for storage and analysis. Often, multiple tools are used in computer forensic investigations to validate the results they produce. Learn how a researcher at Kaspersky Lab in Asia created an open source forensics tool for remotely collecting malware evidence without compromising system integrity.

A running device is analyzed from within the OS using system tools on the computer. The analysis looks at volatile data, which is often stored in cache or RAM. Deleted file recovery. Also known as file carving or data carving, this technique involves searching a computer system and memory for fragments of files that were partially deleted in one place but left traces elsewhere on the machine. The analysis looks at volatile data, which is often stored in cache or RAM. Many tools used to extract volatile data require the computer to be in a forensic lab to maintain the legitimacy of a chain of evidence.