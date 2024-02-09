A who's who of cybercrime investigators

As technology advances, so, too, do the nature and prevalence of cyberthreats.

Threat actors get quicker at exploiting new vulnerabilities, reducing their time to exploit. And cyberattackers vary in scale -- they can be individuals, syndicated hacker networks or national organizations. Cybercrime response organizations are just as varied and include agencies and organizations -- private and public -- that work together to prevent, investigate, mitigate and prosecute cybercrime domestically and abroad.

What happens after a cyberattack? After a cyberattack takes place, it needs to be reported before an investigation happens. Cybercrime is generally underreported because victims often have low confidence in receiving a useful response. Victims might also be ashamed, embarrassed or afraid of reputational damage as a consequence of revealing that they've been exploited. Many victims also don't know whom to report cybercrimes to, where to report them or how. After a cybercrime has been reported, it needs to be mitigated, attributed to the correct threat actor and prosecuted. This process can require input from a collection of different organizations or individuals -- but it starts with first responders.

What is a cybercrime first responder? A cybercrime first responder is someone who responds to a cyberincident by securing digital evidence at the scene of the crime. The "scene" in a cybercrime can refer to the targets and targeted technology of the cybercrime, or the technology used to carry out or assist the crime. The first responder kicks off a broader investigation, triggered by a cybercrime report. Cybercrime first responders can be anyone in a number of professions across both public and private sectors. They include computer forensics experts, law enforcement agents, military officers, private investigators, IT specialists and employees in the private workforce. No matter what the first responder's official role is, they must carry out search and seizure practices in accordance with national law to ensure evidence is admissible in court.

Types of cybercrime investigators A patchwork of organizations both public and private are tasked with responding to cybercrimes. Different organizations can be called upon based on the location, nature or scale of the incident. Some types of entities that respond to cybercrime incidents include the following: Criminal justice agencies Securing the evidence is just one critical step of cybercrime response. Response also involves mitigation, detection, investigation, prosecution and adjudication of a cybercrime. In some countries, there's a single dedicated agency for cybercrime; in others, multiple agencies respond to cybercrime. Criminal justice agents tasked with responding to cybercrimes need a special set of knowledge and skills to investigate and handle information technology that counts as evidence. Specialized skills vary among criminal justice agencies and countries. National security agencies National security agencies and militaries can be involved in a cybercrime response if it falls under the organization's purview -- for example, if a cybercrime is conducted directly against the military or affects national security. National security agencies in many countries are tasked with developing cyberdefensive and cyberoffensive capabilities. Cyberdefensive capabilities are designed to prevent, detect and mitigate the effects of cyberattacks. Cyberoffensive capabilities are meant to attack enemy systems with the intent of causing harm or damage. National security agencies can be tasked with responding to cyberattacks that stem from another nation's cyberoffensive campaigns. Private organizations Most critical information technology is owned and managed by the private sector. Critical infrastructure is essential to keeping society functioning. Each nation has its own definition of what constitutes critical infrastructure, and variations exist among different countries' definitions of critical infrastructure. Because the private sector operates and maintains critical infrastructure, it is an ideal place to deploy proactive cybercrime prevention and mitigation techniques and tools. For this reason, the public sector is also a primary target for cybercriminals and is frequently a first responder to cybercrime. Public-private partnerships The private sector can supply the public sector with human, financial and technical resources to respond to cyberincidents through public-private partnerships. International and national public-private partnerships pair law enforcement agencies with industry and academic cybersecurity experts. Task forces Task forces enable law enforcement agencies of different jurisdictions within a country to work together. Task forces help coordinate, share and integrate information across agencies to support cyberinvestigations. Some task forces deal with specific types of cybercrimes, such as those committed against financial payment systems. Independent investigators Journalists, civil society institutions and the public also help conduct cyberinvestigations and assist official organizations in the private and public sector. Sometimes law enforcement or other cybercrime responders crowdsource help with cyberinvestigations by putting out an open call to the public. Independent entities also publish research regarding their involvement in cyberinvestigations or on broader trends in cybercrime.