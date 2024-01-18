What is the dark web (darknet)? The dark web is an encrypted portion of the internet not visible to the general public via a traditional search engine such as Google. Also known as the darknet, the dark web constitutes a large part of illegal activity on the internet. To a lesser extent, it is also used for lawful reasons by legitimate users such as those who want to protect the privacy of certain information or people looking to join an exclusive online club or social network.

What is the difference between the dark web vs. the deep web? The dark web is a small, less accessible part of the deep web. Both share one thing in common: Neither can be found in search engine results. The main difference between them is in how their content is accessed. Deep web pages can be accessed by anyone with a standard web browser who knows the URL. In contrast, dark web pages require special software and knowledge of where to find the content. The surface web, searchable in traditional search engines such as Google, Bing and Yahoo, makes up only a small portion of the internet.

How is the dark web accessed? Indexes of website links allow Google and other search engines to return relevant results whenever a user types a keyword into the search bar. Websites on the dark web are not indexed by search engines. Instead, the dark web uses information from individual email or social media accounts, databases, and documents to give users access. In addition, the dark web can't be accessed through typical browsers such as Firefox or Chrome. It can only be accessed through an encrypted peer-to-peer network connection or by using an overlay network, such as the Tor browser. Tor, short for The Onion Router, ensures complete anonymity on the dark web by using multiple encryption layers, a network of relays and a traffic-routing mechanism that randomly bounces internet traffic through these relays, rendering an IP address untraceable. The browser is free to download and use, and works with all major operating systems. In addition to the Tor browser, users can further protect their identities when accessing the dark web by doing so through a virtual private network (VPN).

Website URLs on the dark web To access sites on the dark web, users must first know the URL for the site of interest. This is because these sites have an unconventional naming structure. Instead of common suffixes such as .com, .org and .edu, dark web URLs typically end in .onion, a special-use domain suffix associated with The Onion Router. Dark web URLs also contain a mix of letters and numbers, making them hard to find or remember.