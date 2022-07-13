Supreme Court justices doxxed on dark web

U.S. Supreme Court justices have reportedly been doxxed in an apparent response to the recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Researchers with security vendor Cybersixgill reported that following the court's controversial decision to overturn the abortion ruling, a number of the court's justices have become the subject of personal data leaks on the dark web.

The security company reported Wednesday that leaked data was posted to a doxxing site on June 30; the information includes what looks to be payment card information.

"It alleges to contain physical addresses, IP addresses, and credit card information, including CVV and expiration date. It was uploaded to an underground site intended for doxing," said Dov Lerner, Cybersixgill security research lead, said in a blog post.

The five Supreme Court justices whose data was released all leaned on the conservative side of the political spectrum: Justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.

"The post's author claims to have shared this information because they 'focus[ed] on something unnecessary rather than focusing on bigger issues in [A]merica,'" Lerner said. "Presumably, he is referring to and protesting the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade."

The company noted that there are other data dumps on the dark web site that contain various bits of information about the justices, including the names of family members and Social Security numbers. However, Cybersixgill said there is reason to believe that the initial June 30 dump is legitimate and is likely an act of hacktivism in protest of the court's recent rulings.

"We cannot verify their authenticity, but it would be alarming if attackers were able to discover and reveal this type of data," Lerner said regarding the credit card data and IP addresses. "Indeed, as the U.S. political climate becomes even more heated, we anticipate a rise in hacktivist attacks by actors across the whole political spectrum."

It's unclear if Cybersixgill has alerted U.S. authorities about the data leaks. The company declined to provide further comment.

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has rippled through the technology industry with privacy concerns about women's health information and biometric data collection. Some lawmakers and privacy advocates are fearful that such data could be obtained by authorities or individuals in states that have outlawed abortion, and used to pursue both civil and legal action against women seeking legal abortions in other states.