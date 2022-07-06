Lawmakers worry about biometric data in wake of Roe v. Wade

The reversal of Roe v. Wade is expanding the conversation in Congress around biometric data and data privacy.

The U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight held a hearing Wednesday to discuss privacy issues around biometric data, and the benefit of biometric technology. Biometric data is information such as facial IDs and fingerprints.

The goal of the hearing was to understand how technology can be used to secure data privacy that would continue to allow biometric data tools to be safely used, especially for government agencies, said Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., committee chairman. He said lawmakers are attempting to address biometric data privacy concerns and technology use through proposed legislation such as the America COMPETES Act, which establishes definitions and standards for biometric identification systems and provides investment in data privacy technologies.

Foster said the timing of the discussion on biometric data was particularly notable given the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that "substantially weakened the constitutional right to privacy." Foster said that's why privacy-enhancing technologies for biometric data "can and should be implemented along with biometric technologies."

"States attempting to criminalize access to medical care may try to use biometric data to prove where someone has been and what they did when they were there," Foster said during the hearing. "Third parties may also try to access biometric information to collect the bounties now being offered by some states to enforce their new laws. This makes protecting Americans' biometric data more important than ever."