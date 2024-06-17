Technology is a truly remarkable thing, but too much of a good thing can cause big problems.

Deepfake AI, for example, has advanced to the point where many people, and even systems, are not able to tell the difference between fantasy and reality.

Increasingly convincing deepfakes have huge implications for biometric security, with the very technology that authenticates users now informing imitations that undermine those controls. While the situation is concerning, however, the industry can take steps to deal with this latest assault on security.

What are deepfakes? Deepfakes are manipulated video, image or audio files created with generative AI (GenAI) algorithms. The intent is to create an artificial representation that is indistinguishable from the likeness of a real person, object or scene. Some deepfakes are relatively harmless. Many people, for example, might enjoy seeing entertaining videos of themselves dancing with, say, Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers. The same technology, however, can be a means to any number of malicious ends, such as presenting misleading or patently false information for political reasons or simply to commit fraud. Deepfakes, for example, could enable threat actors to impersonate authorized users and access their financial accounts or secure work facilities.

How deepfakes threaten biometric security controls Biometric security controls use fingerprints, voice and facial patterns to make sure individuals are who they say they are. Where passwords are easy to forget, easy to share and relatively easy to steal, biometrics were conceptually supposed to be easy to use and manage -- since we carry them with us -- and difficult to replicate. GenAI, however, is eliminating the replication difficulty piece of the equation, shaking the very foundation of biometric authentication. Before GenAI became widely accessible, many businesses -- often those for which data security is most important -- had already fully embraced biometric authentication. The rise of convincing deepfakes brings such organizations under immediate threat. Those in finance, healthcare and government, for example, possess sensitive information that, if compromised, would mean huge financial and reputational consequences. As bad as this is, evaporation of trust in biometric authentication systems could foster massive societal distrust, compounding the problem. If there is no confidence in any of these systems, people might be forced to rely on older authentication technology, or even stop using digital services entirely. This Luddite-esque approach to protection would, at a minimum, slow down technological innovation, and could cause serious negative economic impacts.