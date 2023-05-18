FTC warns businesses about biometric information use



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday declared its intention to hold companies accountable for the collection and use of consumers' biometric information.

FTC commissioners unanimously passed a policy statement on biometric information asking companies to ensure such technologies aren't causing substantial harm to consumers. The FTC's concern is with the "increasing risks that biometric information technology poses to the public," said Ben Wiseman, acting associate director of the FTC's Division of Privacy and Identity Protection, during the FTC's open meeting. Biometric information includes facial recognition, fingerprints and other biological information.

The FTC's position on biometric information anchors on Section 5 of the FTC Act, which deals with unfair and deceptive business practices.

"Just because a technology is new or innovative does not mean it gets a pass from the FTC Act," Wiseman said.

It's the second time the FTC has spoken out about how existing consumer protection laws apply to new and emerging technologies. Earlier this year, the FTC, along with other federal agencies, stated that consumer protection laws will be enforced for companies using AI resulting in consumer harms.