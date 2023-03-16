FTC orders study of deceptive advertising on social media

In response to what it says are numerous complaints, the Federal Trade Commission will order eight social media companies to provide detailed reports on how they monitor deceptive advertising on their platforms.

The FTC on Thursday voted to issue orders to social media platforms including Meta's Instagram and Facebook, as well as video streaming platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, requiring the companies to provide written responses describing processes for assessing and classifying advertisements, and to turn over information such as ad revenue and documents concerning policies and practices addressing deceptive advertising.

The FTC is issuing the order under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which gives it authority to require a company to answer specific questions about its business practices.

The motion to issue the orders and conduct the study on deceptive advertising passed unanimously.

A lot of the FTC's work has uncovered that major social media and video streaming platforms have become a significant vector for misleading ads, financial scams and other types of fraud. Lina KhanChair, Federal Trade Commission

"A lot of the FTC's work has uncovered that major social media and video streaming platforms have become a significant vector for misleading ads, financial scams and other types of fraud," FTC Chair Lina Khan said during the FTC's public hearing Thursday. "Given these broader trends, it's important for us to understand why fraud is proliferating on social media."