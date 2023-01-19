Tackling fake product reviews a challenge for FTC, states

Consumers often rely on product reviews before making purchases. However, fake reviews are becoming increasingly more common and more difficult to spot, which experts believe mandates additional action from Congress and federal enforcement agencies.

Fake reviews are often coordinated efforts by criminal entities to positively or negatively affect businesses and products. The reviews are designed to raise product visibility on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Google while defeating algorithms the platforms use to spot such reviews, said John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers League, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

"What we're dealing with now is an organized threat not just to consumers who may end up purchasing products that are subpar or at worst unsafe, but it also is a threat to honest businesses," Breyault said during a webinar Thursday hosted by the Center for Data Innovation, part of the nonprofit Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

State attorneys general and federal enforcement agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), are starting to tackle fake product reviews. But nuances in how fake reviews are generated mean that creating an overarching rule to address the problem is a challenge.