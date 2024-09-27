How to spot a fake review online

Almost all consumers, roughly 95%, read online reviews before making a purchasing decision, according to a survey from Brand Rated . Even with FTC crackdowns, fake and deceptive reviews will likely still exist, so be mindful when reading reviews online.

The Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ) has decided to crack down on fake reviews. The new federal rule aims to ban fake online reviews and other deceptive advertising, such as suppressing negative reviews, to keep consumers safe from scams and create a less polluted, more transparent online market.

Although some fake reviews can be easily spotted, technological advancements have made them even harder to detect, leading consumers to make less informed purchase decisions.

In its ruling, the FTC banned several deceptive review and advertising practices, including the following:

The FTC's final ruling -- released on Aug. 14, 2024 -- sets new regulations and guidelines for online stores, including big retailers, such as Amazon, and independent online stores. The ruling also addressed social media review practices.

How to spot a fake review

It's no secret that fake reviews have become a bigger problem for consumers and businesses in recent years. AI-generated reviews are becoming an increasingly common problem, especially as AI evolves and gets smarter -- making it even harder for consumers to tell the difference between real and fake reviews. That's why it's more important than ever for consumers to be aware and alert when looking at reviews online to ensure they're authentic and trustworthy. Here are six ways to spot a fake review.

1. Word choice

One sign of a fake review is generic word choice and vague or basic descriptions. Although the words and sentiment might be positive, the descriptions offer little context or specifics about the product. Authentic reviews are more likely to use straightforward language and concrete details, such as the following:

I recommend.

Great product.

This product changed my life.

Fake reviews may also overuse personal pronouns, such as "me" or "I."

2. Reviewer's name

Most sites require users to provide a name and other details to leave a review, so pay attention to the reviewer's name to help identify fake reviews. Many fake reviews use a first name, middle initial and last name, such as "John M. Roberts," while many authentic reviews forego the middle initial or spell it out completely.

Another telltale sign is a generic or overly common name, such as John Smith or Jane Doe. A display name containing only a series of letters and numbers is also a sign that the review is likely fake.

3. Overwhelming positive or negative sentiment

In honest reviews, reviewers typically give well-rounded opinions on the product, including what they like and don't like. So, reviews with an unnaturally positive or negative spin on the product, such as "this product has saved my life," may indicate that the review is not real.

4. Additional reviews

For some websites, users can go to a profile page and look at other reviews written by the same person. Going to a reviewer's profile to look at their other reviews can help see if there are any repeating patterns or behaviors in other reviews.

When looking at a user's review history, watch for similar phrases used repeatedly or a pattern of 100% positive reviews, such as several five-star reviews, or 100% negative. A profile with only one review -- combined with other signs of a false review -- can also be a red flag.

5. Profile picture

Paying attention to a reviewer's profile picture can give consumers a clue about how real the review may be. A fake reviewer may have no profile picture, which can be a signal, especially when combined with a generic name. However, another red flag can be a profile picture that looks too professional, polished or generic, which can indicate a fake photo, such as a stock image or an AI-generated photo.

6. Grammar and spelling

Poor spelling and grammar can indicate a fake profile, especially if there are several significant errors. However, overly formal grammar can also be a signal that a review could be fake, especially to the point where the writing sounds unnatural or doesn't match the tone of the review.

Alison Roller is a freelance writer with experience in tech, HR and marketing.