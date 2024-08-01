Warren slams legal challenges to FTC noncompete ban

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) voiced her support for the Federal Trade Commission's ban on noncompete agreements and said she believes ongoing legal efforts to roll back the rule are wrong.

The ban, which is set to take effect Sept. 4, has so far faced legal challenges in Texas and Pennsylvania. While the Pennsylvania judge upheld the rule, the Texas judge decided to issue a preliminary injunction against the rule and will make a final decision by the end of August. As the FTC noncompete ban faces court challenges, it's also under scrutiny in Congress. Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution July 11 seeking to overturn the rule.

Warren described noncompete clauses as unfair, un-American and anticompetitive. She said such agreements suppress wages, prevent worker mobility and "keep workers in dead-end jobs with no hope of moving up." Warren spoke during a hearing held by the Senate Subcommittee on Economic Policy that focused on the benefits of the FTC's noncompete ban.

"With this rule, the FTC is doing exactly what Congress authorized it to do: Prohibiting unfair methods of competition," said Warren, who chairs the subcommittee.