Monitor generative AI in customer experiences -- or else

Generative AI for marketing, advertising and customer service is on every CX leader's mind right now. They should know the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is thinking about it, too, so leaders should make sure they are on the right side of the compliance fence.

CX technology vendors have detonated the generative AI (GenAI) hype bomb, extolling a vast array of potential use cases, new cloud services and plug-ins. Many of these products are still theoretical, either in preview or beta. As TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) compiles upcoming research on GenAI applications across the enterprise -- and more on its deployment in contact centers -- we recommend buyers of these technologies purchase systems that transparently do the following:

Show how these AI tools choose their words.

Reveal what safeguards tech vendors put in place that keep AI in check.

Assign humans to monitor the tools' behavior.

All these factors are important because the lack of supervision over AI tools won't fly as a defense.

The FTC's plans for generative AI The FTC recently laid out its plans to monitor the potential downside of GenAI in customer service and marketing. It's one part of a four-agency push for AI regulations that also includes the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. These agencies are working with the White House, which is developing a national AI strategy. Together, their goal is to protect both consumers and employees from deception and discrimination that AI systems might create. In a blog post earlier this month, Michael Atleson, attorney at the FTC Division of Advertising Practices, wrote the following: Firms are starting to use [generative AI tools] in ways that can influence people's beliefs, emotions and behavior. Such uses are expanding rapidly and include chatbots designed to provide information, advice, support and companionship. Many of these chatbots are effectively built to persuade and are designed to answer queries in confident language even when those answers are fictional. A tendency to trust the output of these tools also comes in part from "automation bias," whereby people may be unduly trusting of answers from machines which may seem neutral or impartial.