New bill aims to break up digital advertising market

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators are working to advance legislation altering the advertising technology landscape in a bid to improve competition.

The Advertising Middlemen Endangering Rigorous Internet Competition Accountability (AMERICA) Act, introduced in March, would prohibit large digital advertising firms earning more than $20 billion in digital ad transactions from owning more than one part of the digital advertising ecosystem. If passed into law, the legislation would likely force tech giants like Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google to sell parts of their advertising businesses.

Google owns and operates multiple parts of the digital advertising ecosystem, including services for advertisers and publishers as well as the exchange connecting the two. In its first quarter earnings reported last week, Google earned $55 billion in ad revenue alone.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice and multiple state attorneys general brought an antitrust lawsuit against Google in January for allegedly engaging in anticompetitive conduct to maintain its monopoly of the digital advertising market. However, Congress needs to address the ad technology competition concerns with not just Google but other tech giants as well, said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during a Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights hearing this week.

Klobuchar noted that federal antitrust enforcers like the DOJ and Federal Trade Commission face a long road ahead with litigation against tech companies. They are already running into challenges, such as when the Washington D.C. circuit court upheld the dismissal of state attorney generals' antitrust lawsuit against Meta last week.

"Like much of the digital economy, there is a lack of competition in digital advertising markets that has been harmful to small businesses and consumers," Klobuchar said during the hearing. "This legislation is a key part of the work this committee has been doing to rein in the market power of a handful of online gatekeepers."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, lead sponsor of the AMERICA Act and ranking member of the senate subcommittee, said during the hearing that targeting the digital advertising ecosystem is the first step toward addressing tech companies' overall market power.

"Digital ads are how you turn data into money," he said. "This is the lifeblood of the tech sector in many respects."