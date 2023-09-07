Google antitrust case could explore unknown threats



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

At its antitrust trial in 1998, Microsoft argued in its defense that the tech industry is too dynamic to be controlled by any company. Even though it all but owned the PC operating system market and was taking control of the browser market from Netscape, it faced unknown but real threats, it argued.

This aspect of Microsoft's argument fell flat with U.S. District Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson, overseeing the case, who seemed visibly amused with this line of defense. But Microsoft was right. A startup, Google, incorporated just months before the trial began, became Microsoft's leading browser market threat.

Microsoft tried to overcome the skepticism about unknown threats by arguing that Linux could emerge as a viable desktop operating system competitor. The government believed Linux would remain primarily a server operating system.

Google now faces its own legal crucible, which might be the most important antitrust case in tech since Microsoft. The government is broadly alleging that Google, which the U.S. calls "the gatekeeper of the Internet," uses anti-competitive practices in its search and advertising markets. The trial begins Tuesday in Washington.

Google, like Microsoft, will likely work to minimize the government's characterization that it is a dominating force, or in this case, the internet's gatekeeper. It might paint itself as a company under continuous competitive threat, just like Microsoft did in 1998.

But 25 years later, Google is in a stronger position to argue that it faces "unknown long-term threats." And that's because some of its threats are here, now.

Google can cite, for instance, Microsoft's multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI. Generative AI could change how people gather information, relying more on conversational searches, summarization and media integration. The advances in AI could open the door for new companies to challenge Google's grip on search.

The government filed its search engine case against Google in 2020, well before ChatGPT changed how people began imagining a future based on AI.