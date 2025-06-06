AI plays key role in NWN-InterVision IT services M&A deal

NWN Corp.'s acquisition of InterVision Systems brings together two large managed service providers with combined revenue of more than $1 billion --and potential for organic growth through expanded AI services and cross-selling opportunities.

The transaction, announced June 2, is the latest in a series of IT services M&A deals highlighting AI. In March, World Wide Technology (WWT), a technology solutions provider in St. Louis, closed its $1.3 billion acquisition of Softchoice, a Toronto-based cloud consulting firm. That deal aims to promote "faster AI adoption to a wider market," according to a WWT statement. And in December 2024, CDW, an IT solutions provider in Vernon Hills, Ill., purchased Mission Cloud Services, citing the Los Angeles-based firm's cloud and AI technology services as key factors in the acquisition.

For Boston-based NWN, InterVision provides generative AI (GenAI) services and technical certifications. InterVision, with headquarters in Chesterfield, Mo., offers GenAI strategy workshops, use case workshops and readiness assessments. Featured platforms include Microsoft Copilot and Amazon Bedrock. As for certifications, InterVision last month received the AWS GenAI Competency, which AWS launched in 2024 to recognize partners that meet its technical and business requirements on GenAI services.

NWN acquired InterVision from MidOcean Partners, an alternative asset manager based in New York that owned the service provider through a private equity investment.

Customers are moving GenAI up their list of technology initiatives, and service providers are expanding their offerings in that area.

Layering AI services NWN plans to layer InterVision's AI service on its own service lines, many of which revolve around communications, collaboration and customer experience (CX). "InterVision has been really successful in doing generative AI solutions in the cloud, particularly around AWS and AWS Connect," said Jim Sullivan, NWN's president and CEO. AWS Connect is a cloud-based contact center offering. Sullivan also noted InterVision's "general solutions," such as strategy workshops for customers launching GenAI deployments. "This just adds more capabilities," Sullivan said of InterVision's AI services, noting NWN already had AI, machine learning and GenAI offerings before the acquisition. Sullivan noted that NWN's GenAI services emphasized intelligent virtual agents in the CX market. That's one area where he sees a prime opportunity for the combined company. Both NWN and InterVision have observed customers implementing CX and virtual agents, resulting in positive ROI, he said. Another top opportunity falls under NWN's Managed Devices offering, which includes service desk support, desktop as a service (DaaS) and Microsoft Copilot. "There's an immediate impact for a customer in a productive way for those solutions," Sullivan said. Written commentary on the deal provided by Martinwolf, a Scottsdale, Ariz., M&A advisory firm focusing on IT services, highlighted the importance of AI for the combined companies: "Future expansion is fueled by the surging AI consulting market."