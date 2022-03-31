Mission's machine learning consulting gig boosts image

A machine learning consulting project helped e-card platform JibJab overcome technical obstacles and launch a product line.

The Los Angeles-based company had traditionally offered customers a simple interface and cropping tool to upload photos, capture head images in an oval shape and place them in personalized digital content. That method worked well enough, but JibJab was launching a new offering -- a physical coffee-table book that called for higher-fidelity images.

Matt Cielecki, vice president of engineering at JibJab, began exploring machine learning (ML) as the way to boost image quality. He tinkered with pre-trained models but ran into limitations. Models built as academic projects couldn't be used commercially, for example.

Serendipitously, a representative from Mission, a managed cloud services provider also in Los Angeles, contacted Cielecki to let him know about its AI services. Mission had helped the e-card company years earlier on an AWS migration and cost optimization project, he noted. That history and the timely outreach paved the way for a new initiative: JibJab hired Mission in 2021 to build a ML algorithm from scratch for image cropping.

Mission built the first version of the algorithm, and the resulting ML model, in about nine weeks. But the algorithm has gone through multiple iterations since then. The cycle of algorithm testing and model refinement continues.

"We are rolling it out to some users to get feedback, and we are starting to see some good results," Cielecki said. "We think we have some room for improvement, but we are definitely offering a much better product."

Training and refinement Mission's task was to train a ML computer vision algorithm that could detect faces within uploaded photos, accurately crop a person's full face and hair and ignore any background elements. The initial goal was to achieve 85% accuracy with the ML-based image cutting technique. In the first step toward that objective, Mission used two annotation tools -- LabelMe and Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth -- to label images and create a data set for training the algorithm. Mission used data augmentation techniques, such as adding blur, sharpening and rotation, to expand the labeled data set from 1,000 images to 17,000. Next, Mission used Facebook AI Research's Detectron2, running in SageMaker, to detect objects within images and perform instance segmentation. The latter went beyond detection, using a more granular approach that helped closely define the shape of a particular object -- in JibJab's case, a person's face and hair. Ramping up the accuracy of this process involved training and retraining a ML model. Once Mission put a model through its paces on JibJab's training data set, the company ran it on new image data. This process uncovered edge cases -- situations in which the algorithm fell short of fully identifying faces and hair. Mission tweaked the training data set, which is used to revise the model. This aspect of the initiative drove home the pivotal role of data engineering in artificial intelligence. "It changed my perspective on what an AI project actually is," Cielecki said. "It's less of a coding and more of a data problem." Ryan Ries Ryan Ries Ryan Ries, who leads Mission's data, analytics and machine learning practice, cited the importance of a diverse training data set. The training process revealed unanticipated issues, such as bright light which washes out part of a person's face or long, flowing hair that defies accurate cropping. Determining why a model failed on certain data sets was the path to improvement. Ries described the investigative process as learning, "Why is this an edge case and why is the algorithm doing what it is doing and how do I retrain the data set?"