Capital One machine learning report points to partnering

Most data managers are turning to partners for help expanding their machine learning efforts beyond the experimental stage.

That's one takeaway from a Capital One machine learning study of 150 data management decision-makers. Two-thirds of the survey's respondents said they're partnering with third parties to evolve their machine learning (ML) strategies and fill staffing gaps. Forrester conducted the poll on the financial services firm's behalf.

While the survey doesn't specifically mention IT services partners, consultants and MSPs routinely target AI/ML and have launched practices for it. Service provider executives cited AI/ML and data analytics as among their top technology trends for 2022.

Partners with hands-on ML experience can help guide customer adoption of the technology, according to industry executives.

The between-the-lines message I take away from the study is that whatever the route -- be it investment, consulting, co-innovation -- the risk that ML becomes a mere shiny object is there. Dave KangSenior vice president and head of data insights at Capital One

"Partnership takes many forms," said Dave Kang, senior vice president and head of data insights at Capital One. "The between-the-lines message I take away from the study is that whatever the route -- be it investment, consulting, co-innovation -- the risk that ML becomes a mere shiny object is there."

Decision-makers must remain focused on "demonstrating ROI and real business impact, in no small part by leveraging partners with firsthand experience," Kang said.

Partner experience in ML critical to success Forrester's survey suggests partners potentially have a large and expanding opportunity in machine learning, although the bulk of businesses are just getting started. Just over half of the respondents said their organizations have been developing and releasing ML applications for one to two years. The report noted that most of those organizations are experimenting with the technology, adding that a mature strategy doesn't emerge until about three years or more. In addition, 21% of respondents said their companies were six to 11 months into their ML journeys, while 5% were fewer than six months along. The report recommended organizations seek out experienced ML partners to help move them out of the experimentation phase. That can prove a difficult task, however. "Anyone can implement and run an algorithm," said Ryan Ries, practice lead of data science and engineering at Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider with headquarters in Los Angeles. "It's all about the interpretation of what the results mean, "as well as thinking through and properly constructing the data set, he noted. "You have to have a lot of training and understanding on how to look at the data, whether your data makes sense." When a contractor lacks that understanding, projects fail. As a result, organizations are "starting to look at partners that have more proven track record results," Ries said. Partners have an opening to help clients expand machine learning, as most have yet to mature their strategies. Mission launched a data, analytics and machine learning consulting practice in February 2021. Ries joined Mission in January of that year, having previously rolled out an AI/ML practice at Onica, a cloud consulting firm. Leidos, an IT solutions provider and MSP based in Reston, Va., has also dedicated consulting resources to the AI/ML field. "That's definitely an area that we do a lot of exploratory pilots, sandboxes and build-outs for our customers," said David Chou, director of cloud capabilities at Leidos. "We can use our different models from our AI/ML accelerator that are applicable specifically for our federal space. We're able to turn those models into practical deployments."