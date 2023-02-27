Snapchat's My AI uses ChatGPT, but not all enterprises can

Snapchat has launched a new AI chatbot with the latest customized version of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Available on the new, experimental Snapchat+ that's coming out this week, My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for users, suggest dinner recipes and write haikus, according to the social media company.

Snapchat also revealed in its announcement that the chatbot is "prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything," like other AI chatbots.

"It's an interesting and engaging way to provide added value to users in an interaction," Gartner analyst Bern Elliot said. "That context and that access to information can be useful."

The development also is not surprising, especially since Snapchat has shown itself as an adopter of technology with its use of augmented reality, Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said.

This is really their first public step forward with AI and these large language models. Liz MillerAnalyst, Constellation Research

"This is really their first public step forward with AI and these large language models," she said.

Incorporating ChatGPT will help Snapchat boost its subscriptions while making it easier for users to search, connect and create using the interactive AI technology, Miller added.

In its current state However, Elliot said Snapchat might need to clarify how it plans to use people's data because of the lack of confidentiality and privacy agreement in OpenAI's privacy policy. While OpenAI claims it won't sell people's information, the research lab's current privacy policy states that it can share users' information with third parties without limitation. "If people are not properly warned about telling this chatbot something, they may not quite realize that what they give is very public," Elliot said. "In an environment like Snapchat, where you have a lot of young people -- even adults -- people don't always understand that they're giving information that's going to get around." In its post about My AI, Snapchat warned users that every conversation with My AI will be stored and possibly reviewed to improve the product. "Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice," the social media company said. Despite this, and despite Snapchat's readiness to use a popular product such as ChatGPT, OpenAI's current privacy policy might mean that many enterprises and organizations are unable to incorporate the current version of ChatGPT, Elliot said.