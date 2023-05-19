Effects on enterprises of OpenAI’s ChatGPT for iOS

OpenAI's ChatGPT availability on iOS offers new possibilities and challenges for enterprises.

Microsoft partner OpenAI on May 18 revealed that the ChatGPT app is now free for users of Apple's iOS and will sync across all users' devices. The app uses the AI vendor/research lab's open source speech recognition system, Whisper, and enables voice input. ChatGPT-Plus subscribers will have access to GPT-4 capabilities and access to features and support on iOS.

"It's good to see the accessibility increase," said Will McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester Research. "Now that it's something you can download to your phone, there's theoretically the capability to integrate more with other applications."

The app also creates new data feeds for the generative AI system, such as emails, McKeon-White noted.

However, the data feeds could help with accuracy but might not reduce the "coherent nonsense" that systems like ChatGPT occasionally produce. Coherent nonsense is when the systems generate answers to queries that sound accurate but are wrong or misleading.

"The model can only be trained so much. And for example, if you ask it to summarize a text thread or find information in an app, without connections, it ultimately won't be able to be any more effective," McKeon-White said.