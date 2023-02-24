Meta's LLaMa enters the generative AI fray with ChatGPT, Bard

BREAKING -- Meta, the last of the tech giants to deliver a generative AI system, plunged into the surging market with its own large language model, LLaMa.

The Facebook parent company released its LLM on Friday in a limited access program to select participants and with a model card outlining its own development methodology. Meta positioned LlaMa as a responsible alternative to the advanced AI chatbots from the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance and Google's Bard.

When AWS earlier this week jumped into the fray with a partnership with generative AI vendor Hugging Face aimed at LLM developers, Forrester analyst William McKeon-White noted that the tech giants are compelled to keep up with each other whenever they discover a new market.

"Where one goes, the others have to go. Otherwise, they risk losing out on the massive market," he told TechTarget.

For Meta, which has pioneered in AI research and development over the years, often making its technology open source, introducing LLaMa now ensures it will not fall behind in the supercharged generative AI market.

ChatGPT captured the world's imagination since it was introduced in November of last year, several years after its more stolid precursor, GPT-3, was released in 2020.

Microsoft, an early backer of ChatGPT's creator, AI upstart OpenAI, bet heavily on the technology, investing $10 billion in ChatGPT. The company added some of ChatGPT's capabilities to its Bing search engine and promised to more widely deploy it in the rest of its enterprise software universe.

Meanwhile, both ChatGPT and Google Bard floundered in their early months and weeks by committing embarrassing gaffes, making errors and showing that much work is still needed to make the powerful new tools -- which can write code, create essays and art and conduct intensive research -- safe for wide use.

It is in this context that Meta in its LlaMa introduction blog marketed its own LLM as part of Meta's "commitment to open science" and as a smaller-scale, more useable foundation model that is more democratic than others because it requires less computing power.

Meta said it introduced LLaMa under a noncommercial license "to maintain integrity and prevent misuse."

It remains to be seen which generative AI system will dominate in the fast-expanding market. Information provided through You.com/chat, a generative AI tool, said ChatGPT is a more open model than Meta's LLaMa in that it allows developers to customize their experience and adjust the level of complexity of their output. Additionally, ChatGPT allows users to moderate the conversation, such as the ability to manually review and flag inappropriate responses.

By comparison, LLaMa is a more closed model, meaning that the model is pretrained and the user has less control over the output. It is also more focused on providing accurate and factual information, as it relies heavily on search results to provide answers to questions.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.