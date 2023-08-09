IBM collaborating with Meta to integrate Llama 2 in Watsonx

Meta's Llama 2 will soon be available on IBM’s Watsonx.ai, the AI vendor's generative AI platform.

Select IBM partners will gain early access to the large language model (LLM) from Facebook's parent company.

IBM’s strategy The collaboration, revealed on Wednesday, will strengthen IBM's strategy of offering its own AI models and third-party models. As of now, users of watsonx.ai can use models from IBM and the Hugging Face community. The strategy is similar to AWS's approach of offering its own family of large language models with AWS Titan while partnering with other vendors such as Cohere, Hugging Face, and even Meta, said Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at Gartner. "[This announcement] is probably one of the first of the big announcements from IBM on these third-party models that they're planning to bring to market on their platform," he said. IBM's partnership with Meta is also representative of where the generative AI market is going, according to Dan Miller, an analyst at Opus Research. Enterprises will begin to look at their options and recognize that OpenAI -- creator of the widely popular ChatGPT and GPT family of generative AI systems -- is only one of many vendors that can provide what organizations need, Miller said. Moreover, companies will start to move towards LLM vendors that fit their particular use case or application, he added. "A lot of the action is going to be exactly what IBM is playing around with," Miller said. "The architecture that IBM has baked in Watsonx lets you use your own LLM or your LLM model of choice."

Open source gains popularity IBM also has a history with open source in that it acquired Red Hat, the big open source software provider, in 2019. Thus, open source appeals to IBM's customers, and Miller said that this partnership with Meta -- one of the leading vendors to have an open source language model -- would be welcomed by IBM users. "There's a precedent for IBM in open source," he said. "Enterprises are looking for the safest and most bulletproof room to train foundation models on their stuff, so it can be personalized and it can be branded." Prominent vendors are beginning to recognize the value of the open source ecosystem, Chandrasekaran said. "The big vendors are beginning to take note of the sheer vibrancy of the open source ecosystem and the potential for these models to be adopted within the enterprise and the future," he said.