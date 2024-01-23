Watsonx AI bots assist IBM Consulting in client GenAI projects

IBM Consulting workers can now use GenAI bots to help implement their client's generative AI projects. The bots may, in time, also be queried by Watsonx users as well.

The company rolled out role-based chatbots on its Consulting Advantage platform. The AI assistants have been trained to find answers for project managers, developers, business analysts, salespeople, software testers and more of the 160,000 IBM Consulting employees. The toolbox is part of Watsonx, IBM's line of generative AI cloud services released last year.

The idea behind the bots is to enable IBM consultants to complete work for Watsonx users faster, said Matt Candy, a managing partner for Generative AI at IBM Consulting. That work typically falls into the category of digital business transformation AI -- generative and otherwise -- use cases. The bots can dig into data from IBM and third-party models embedded in the Watsonx platform, as well as uploaded documents and data specific to a project.

The bots have potential to help not only consultants complete work more quickly, but also to be deployed throughout Watsonx enterprise teams, said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran.

Candy said the bots could potentially help mold AI use cases for customers after the consulting engagement ends.

"You're going to end up in a world where you're blending human and AI-based workers and labor together in order to deliver those outcomes and tasks more effectively," Candy said. "Today, a client might [engage me] as a consultant to come and work with them … [then] the human may finish working with that client, and we leave behind various kinds of AI assistants they can continue to use."

Generative AI business provides benefits, but it can also provide challenges in key areas.