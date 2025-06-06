IBM launches Watsonx AI Labs, acquires Seek AI

IBM has launched Watsonx AI Labs, a New York City-based initiative designed to support AI developers and boost AI adoption in the enterprise. The company also this week acquired New York startup Seek AI, which uses natural language to help analyze business data.

Launched in 2023, Watsonx has carved out a strong niche in the enterprise generative AI landscape. AI Labs will act as a startup accelerator, providing access to expertise and Watsonx tools to AI developers building business applications. The lab will focus on AI products that address enterprise challenges in areas such as customer service, supply chain optimization, cybersecurity and responsible AI governance.

IBM said its choice to launch AI Labs in New York City will take advantage of the city's more than 2,000 AI startups and growing AI workforce. Seek AI will be housed in the same One Madison Avenue innovation center as AI Labs. Aside from being the cornerstone of the AI Labs effort, Seek AI will work with IBM clients to deploy AI throughout its automation platform.

"Building a foundational part of Watsonx AI Labs allows us to pair our expertise building data agents with IBM's engineering depth to solve clients' toughest AI challenges," Sarah Nagy, CEO of Seek AI, said in a statement.

Suzanne Livingston, IBM's vice president for Watsonx Orchestrate Agent Domains and co-founder of AI Labs, said the company's goal is to encourage and support developers at all stages -- from students to industry veterans.

"One of the challenges with enterprise AI adoption is developing the best use case and the best starting place," Livingston said in an interview with Informa TechTarget. "There's a lot of interaction and debate and discussion that happens when we're dealing with clients. We thought it would be helpful for there to be a lab that you could come to -- and it doesn't have to be a client or partner, it could be a student doing a project in school -- and have access to a group who has expertise and get their feedback."

While it holds a small piece of the overall market share, the company has reported strong numbers for its generative AI business. In April, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told investors that its generative AI "book of business stands at more than $6 billion inception-to-date, up more than $1 billion in the quarter."