IBM moves ahead with open source, multi-model AI strategy

IBM on Tuesday released into open source some of its Granite large language models, widened support for third-party AI models and added to its line of AI assistants on the year-old Watsonx generative AI platform.

The moves came on the eve of the more than century-old tech giant's IBM Think 2024 conference and expanded and reaffirmed the vendor's commitment to the open source stance it adopted in 2000.

They also come during the same month that OpenAI and Google made splashy introductions of their latest multimodal generative AI chatbots designed to speak and interact with people and create text, images and videos.

IBM's latest offerings are not multimodal, but the company provides access to third-party AI models with multimodal capabilities.

We are seeing IBM play the neutral advisor role for companies entering their LLM journey. R Founder, Constellation Research

"We are seeing IBM play the neutral advisor role for companies entering their LLM journey," said R "Ray" Wang, founder of Constellation Research. "As a trusted advisor, customers see Watsonx and Granite LLMs as an insurance policy in the rapidly advancing and changing world of LLMs. Customers need a place to get started and a platform like Watsonx to remain flexible for the changes to come."

GenAI moves The new AI Assistants are Watsonx Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications (expected to be generally available in June) and Watsonx Code Assistant for Z to accelerate mainframe application modernization (planned for general availability in October). IBM also expanded Code Assistant for Z with natural language explanation. The Granite LLMs for code are generally available now under open source Apache 2.0 licenses on Hugging Face and GitHub. The Granite models range from 3 billion to 34 billion parameters in size and are aimed at large-scale application modernization, code generation, fixing bugs, explaining and documenting code, and maintaining code repositories. The code models are trained on 116 programming languages, and IBM claimed they are among the top-performing open LLMs for code-related tasks. Granite models come with indemnity protection for users. They have been trained for business use on data sets from internet, academic, code, legal and finance domains. Training data has been scrubbed for objectionable content and filtered to address governance, risk assessment, privacy protection and bias mitigation. The vendor released Watsonx.governance, an AI governance toolkit to create trust-based workflows, last year.

AI for business At a pre-conference media briefing, IBM executives emphasized that the vendor and its big consulting division are focusing on helping enterprises get generative AI out of the planning stages and into action. "Our AI assistants really stand at the forefront of providing a very effective way to put GenAI in the hands of business," said Kareem Yusuf, senior vice president for product management and growth. Meanwhile, IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform the vendor released last year, is taking advantage of the new AI Assistants and Granite models, said Mohamed Ali, senior vice president and COO at IBM Consulting. The consulting division is now working on 300 generative AI projects with customers, according to Ali. "Consulting Advantage is a common layer that provides a common security framework, a common PII [personally identifiable information] framework, common bias framework, common governance framework, common cost framework," he said. "Below that are all these different LLM apps, there's this whole set of assistants now that sit on top, and this way our consultants can consume this sort of multimodal technologies in a consistent way."