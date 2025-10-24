A CIO primer on U.S. work visas

The U.S. government's new $100,000 filing fee per petition has prompted CIOs and tech leaders to reevaluate their hiring strategies. Must they pay up, or is it time to rethink how businesses can access top global tech talent?

The H-1B visa is a primary U.S. work visa for highly skilled foreign professionals, and is especially common in the technology, engineering and research sectors. Traditionally, it was the primary pathway for bringing international tech talent into the U.S., although it's subject to an annual lottery and stringent compliance regulations. In September 2025, the U.S. government announced a new $100,000 filing fee per new H-1B petition, aiming to discourage mass applications. The fee will only apply to new hires outside of the U.S., with current H-1B holders in the country remaining unaffected.

The sharp increase in cost has made H-1B sponsorship far less accessible for most employers, pushing companies to explore alternative visas for their employees. The new visa toolkit

A range of alternative visas can help organizations maintain access to global expertise while keeping costs and compliance risks manageable. These alternatives include:

1. The O-1 visa (individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement)

The O-1 visa is available for professionals who can demonstrate exceptional achievement in their field. These are typically top-performing professionals from STEM fields. Employees must demonstrate a track record of distinction. This can include awards, publications and press coverage.

Cost: $460 filing fee, plus legal fees



Pros:

No lottery.

Granted for up to three years, with unlimited extensions.

Flexible criteria.

Cons:

Extensive evidence is required to prove extraordinary ability.