Flexera acquires ProsperOps, Chaos Genius for AI capabilities

Flexera took the phrase "a new year, a new you" seriously with two acquisitions -- ProsperOps and Chaos Genius -- to further its goal of building a dominant FinOps platform.

Cost management has always been a pain point for enterprises. For the ninth year in a row, optimizing existing use of the cloud to save costs continues to be a primary initiative for 72% of respondents in Flexera's 2025 State of the Cloud Report. Cost is also tightly linked with success, with 87% of respondents citing cost efficiency/savings as a top metric for assessing progress against cloud goals.

Flexera has invested considerable effort in establishing itself as a leading FinOps platform. Most recently in January 2025, Flexera bought Spot by NetApp, a suite of cloud management tools for cost optimization and automation, for $100 million to gain Kubernetes cost management and commitment management capabilities.

While increased visibility used to be the primary goal, enterprises now want more from their cost management tool. Visibility, reports and recommendations only go so far.

“Organizations need more than dashboards. They need execution. With ProsperOps and Chaos Genius, Flexera delivers the AI-powered execution layer for modern FinOps,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera.

ProsperOps, founded in 2018, is an AI-enabled FinOps automation platform that uses advanced algorithms to optimize costs through automated discount management across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. For continuity, it will continue operating under its own brand but will now include complementary Flexera FinOps features.

Chaos Genius, founded in 2021, is an observability platform that uses AI and agents to monitor and analyze cloud data costs for Databricks and Snowflake environments.

"ProsperOps handles the 'macro' layer [which] buys the right financial plans to lower rates. Chaos Genius handles the 'micro' layer [which] makes sure you don't use more resources than you need," said Victor Garcia, founder of FinOps Weekly.

Together, the companies add two more pieces to the automated cost management puzzle, helping to create an intelligent and autonomous FinOps platform.

"The future of FinOps is automation," Garcia said.

