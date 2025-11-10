IBM Apptio deepens FinOps ties with HashiCorp Terraform

HashiCorp's integration into IBM took another step forward this month with updated FinOps features for HashiCorp Cloud Platform and Terraform Enterprise.

FinOps, a combination of the terms finance and DevOps, refers to embedding IT cost policies into infrastructure automation systems, and has grown in popularity over the past three years amid global economic volatility. Apptio was among the first of IBM's business units to integrate with HashiCorp with CostGuard, a GitHub app launched prior to the closure of IBM's $6.4 billion acquisition of HashiCorp in February. CostGuard could surface cost information, including recommendations, to Terraform infrastructure-as-code (IaC) users to guide provisioning decisions.

Now, the two companies have revamped that tool into a new product launched this month in public preview and publicized this week during the Technology Business Management conference this week in Miami. Cloudability Governance enforces FinOps policies during IaC deployments and reflects Terraform data in the Cloudability interface.

Eugene Khvostov Eugene Khvostov

"[CostGuard] was not bidirectional. Yes, if you were using Terraform, you could inject your costs from Cloudability," said Eugene Khvostov, chief product officer at IBM Apptio. "Now you can inject your tag mapping, so the context of your teams, your business units, and the policies for those tags and resources."

FinOps policy integration under Cloudability Governance will take two forms: inform mode, which warns users that their infrastructure plans are out of compliance with policies, and enforcement mode, which blocks non-compliant infrastructure deployments, according to the IBM Apptio website.

The integration of FinOps policies into Terraform is achieved through a new run task integration with the HashiCorp Cloud Platform version or Terraform Enterprise. This integration was also previewed at HashiConf in September during a keynote presentation by Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO at HashiCorp.

"You can see feedback from cost estimation, cost policies, cost recommendations, all being surfaced inline as part of a plan / apply cycle," Dadgar said. "It's part of going deeper … with Cloudability to try and shift that FinOps control into the actual path where we're making changes, rather than the classic Whac-a-Mole that we see, where we spin [things] up and [create] a bunch of costs and then FinOps has to come and … clean up afterward."