Free isn't cheap: How open source AI drains compute budgets

Executive summary While open source models are free to download, compute, storage, networking and specialized talent can drive total costs above proprietary alternatives.

Deploying, maintaining and retraining models requires robust infrastructure, monitoring, and governance, which many organizations underestimate.

CIOs should weigh control, business value and total cost of ownership; a hybrid approach often balances flexibility with predictable spending.

Open source software has long been an attractive option for CIOs across various industry verticals.

Open source dominates the cloud, with technologies such as Kubernetes and Linux widely deployed. In the modern era of generative AI (Gen AI), open source has again reemerged as a strong challenger and option for CIOs.

Multiple open source large language models (LLMs) are available on the market, including popular options such as Meta's Llama, IBM Granite and DeepSeek, among others.

The promise of open source AI is that models are freely downloadable and customizable to meet an organization's specific needs. For IT leaders tired of vendor lock-in, open source AI appears to offer a compelling alternative -- powerful AI capabilities without the licensing costs.

But the zero-dollar download price tells only part of the story. Behind the enticing "free" label lies a complex web of infrastructure expenses, talent requirements and operational overhead that can exceed the costs of paying for API calls to a managed service for a proprietary AI model. Organizations drawn to open source AI by its apparent cost savings often find themselves facing budget overruns, resource constraints and unexpected technical complexity.

"Open source AI isn't really free," Chris Campbell, CIO of DeVry University, said. "Compute, storage and talent quickly become hidden costs."

The illusion of free The challenge and the choice of using open source software for AI follow past adoption cycles. Decades ago, organizations adopted "free" open source databases and enterprise systems, only to discover that eliminating licensing fees had simply shifted costs elsewhere. The same pattern is repeated with AI. The cost structure of open source AI is divided into three major categories: Compute-intensive operations. Training, fine-tuning, and running inference at scale consume expensive GPU resources that can often easily exceed any licensing fees incurred for proprietary technology.

Training, fine-tuning, and running inference at scale consume expensive GPU resources that can often easily exceed any licensing fees incurred for proprietary technology. Specialized talent requirements. Organizations need machine learning engineers who understand both AI fundamentals and production infrastructure to deploy, maintain and optimize these systems.

Organizations need machine learning engineers who understand both AI fundamentals and production infrastructure to deploy, maintain and optimize these systems. The cost of inaction. Alexander Safonov, director of workflow engineering at Smartcat, said that another cost is often strategic delays as teams debate build-versus-buy decisions while competitors move faster. "That delay manifests in resources lost to inefficiencies and in lost market position," Safonov notes. "What can feel like prudence upfront often ends up extending the lead of more proactive competitors."

Where the costs come from Understanding the cost drivers requires looking beyond the model download to the entire operational ecosystem. Rahul Bagai, senior software engineer at AssemblyAI, said that the most overlooked expense in open source AI isn't the model itself, but everything needed to make it production-ready and sustainable. "Infrastructure costs masquerade as simple compute and storage line items until you're hit with unexpected scaling requirements. What works for a proof-of-concept often falls apart when handling real traffic patterns," Bagai said. The expense breakdown for running open source AI models reveals costs far beyond simple GPU rental: Compute. GPU hours for training, fine-tuning and inference operations represent the most visible and volatile expense category.

GPU hours for training, fine-tuning and inference operations represent the most visible and volatile expense category. Storage. Model checkpoints, training data and results accumulate quickly as teams iterate on models and retain historical data.

Model checkpoints, training data and results accumulate quickly as teams iterate on models and retain historical data. Networking. Data transfer charges between services become significant when moving large datasets or serving high-volume inference requests.

Data transfer charges between services become significant when moving large datasets or serving high-volume inference requests. Talent. Specialized machine learning engineers who can deploy, maintain and optimize these systems represent a substantial ongoing investment that most organizations underestimate. Consider the economics of model size and scale. "An engineer can get a small Gemma-3 12B model to run on a single 12GB GPU server for about $300 per month," Safonov explains. "But the moment a real product requires high-performance capabilities, like quality code generation at DeepSeek-V3.1 scale, you'll need 8x H100 GPUs, pushing server costs to $30,000 per month or more." The comparison becomes starker when examining the total cost of ownership. Running a 13B parameter model in production requires not only GPU compute for inference but also infrastructure for continuous monitoring, storage systems for model versions and training data, as well as an engineering team to handle updates, patches and optimizations.

The hidden cloud costs Real-world examples illustrate how dramatically costs can spiral beyond initial projections. Bagai's team experienced this firsthand with an automated mentoring analysis system. "During initial testing with GPT-4 via the OpenAI API, costs seemed reasonable at roughly $50 per analysis cycle," he recalls. "The early prototype performed well, so we decided to bring a similar capability in-house using open source models for better data privacy and customization." The reality proved far more expensive than projected. Infrastructure requirements ballooned immediately. Initial estimates of 1 CPU core and 1GB of memory per inference job were found to be "drastically insufficient" when processing real-world data. The models required 4-8 times more memory than anticipated, forcing upgrades to larger, more expensive instance types. Data pipeline complexity grew exponentially. The team required additional storage for user data, caching layers to enhance performance, and comprehensive monitoring systems to ensure accuracy. A single Kubernetes CronJob evolved into a complex system with multiple components, each requiring redundancy and scaling capabilities. "Most significantly, what we didn't account for was the retraining and fine-tuning cycle," Bagai explained. He added that the open source model's performance degraded on specialized mentoring tasks, requiring continuous fine-tuning with new data. "This process consumed expensive GPU hours and engineering time far beyond our initial calculations. What started as a cost-saving initiative ended up costing roughly triple our original API-based approach when accounting for all operational aspects," Bagai said. Campbell has observed similar patterns. "I've seen projects that started as weekend experiments with a small open source model end up requiring enterprise-scale GPU clusters once the scope grew," Campbell said. One team underestimated the frequency of retraining required to maintain the model's accuracy. Retraining fresh data every few weeks multiplied the compute costs far beyond the initial estimate. "The technical team was focused on performance, but leadership hadn't aligned on a sustainable budget," Campbell added. The "concurrency tax" compounds these problems. Safonov explained that server costs are based on single-threaded workloads, but real production systems handle multiple concurrent requests. He noted that serving just five concurrent streams can double the costs to over $60,000 for high-performance models. "Executives often underestimate the multiplier effect," Safonov explained. "What looks manageable at a small scale can escalate dramatically as concurrency and workload complexity grow."

Strategic considerations for IT executives Making informed decisions about open source AI versus managed services requires a structured evaluation framework. Bagai's team developed a three-pillar approach: Control requirements . Highly regulated data or proprietary algorithms often favor open source models hosted internally. General-purpose tasks work well with commercial APIs.

. Highly regulated data or proprietary algorithms often favor open source models hosted internally. General-purpose tasks work well with commercial APIs. Total cost of ownership. Commercial APIs often win at moderate scales because costs scale linearly. Open source models require step-function investments in infrastructure and talent.

Commercial APIs often win at moderate scales because costs scale linearly. Open source models require step-function investments in infrastructure and talent. Strategic value. Core business differentiators justify open source investment for customization. Auxiliary functions favor commercial APIs for better economics and faster time-to-value. Campbell applies a parallel framework at DeVry University, weighing strategic fit, economic viability and operational maturity. "If the use case is highly strategic or sensitive, where transparency, customization or control matter, open source may be the right path," he explains. "If time to value and predictable spend are priorities, commercial APIs often win. Finally, we weigh operational maturity: Do we have the people, skills and governance to manage the lifecycle of an open source model?" Safonov advocates a more pragmatic, iterative approach: start with a commercial API for fast time-to-value and transparent token-based billing, track usage and costs closely, then compare spending against the fixed expense of hosting an equivalent open source model. "It typically makes sense to migrate when your API bills approach the cost of running servers, which gives you around three to four times more headroom for growth once you migrate in-house," Safonov said. The key insight across all three frameworks -- open source AI is only cost-effective when use cases align with significant investments in infrastructure and expertise that can be amortized across multiple applications. A hybrid approach often proves optimal. Open source makes sense for niche use cases that require heavy customization, innovation projects where model transparency is crucial, and situations that demand strict IP control. Managed services excel for applications that require scale, reliability and a predictable total cost of ownership.