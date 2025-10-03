HashiConf highlights security opportunities to support scale

Last week at HashiConf in San Francisco, I joined 1,200 attendees to learn about HashiCorp's updates and plans for infrastructure automation -- an initiative security teams should use to scale and support modern development and increased use of AI.

Having a cybersecurity strategy to support digital transformation is more important than ever as organizations embrace AI, and there are many opportunities to better incorporate security into cloud infrastructure and development processes.

Following are key highlights from the conference that are important for security teams so they can work with other teams -- including development, DevOps, platform engineering and operations -- to optimize efficiency to support scaling development.

Supporting workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments HashiConf celebrated its 10th anniversary, uniting its community of users of HashiCorp tools and products. In his keynote, HashiCorp cofounder and CTO Armon Dadgar described the company's history of enabling cloud adoption and driving standardization, including secure practices and policy management, to help enterprises deliver and manage software applications at scale. "Our view has always been that the world is going to be hybrid infrastructure," he said, explaining how HashiCorp is focused on automation and intelligence to support the multi-cloud reality and "operationalize it efficiently." This mindset is important for enterprise security teams to embrace. Recent Omdia research, "The State of DevSecOps and Cloud Security Platforms," showed that most organizations use hybrid cloud environments, with public and private clouds from multiple cloud service providers. Organizations need to find ways to successfully secure workloads across these multiple environments, incorporating security into development processes and workflows in ways that can scale in standardized ways across teams. HashiCorp is known for creating widely used freemium products, including Vagrant for portable development environments; Packer, a tool for building VMs, Terraform for infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates; and Vault for secrets protection. Its HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) provides a unified platform for enterprises to use these tools across teams to scale. HashiCorp offerings have played a vital role in DevOps by making it easier for IT, operations and platform engineering teams to set up development environments and cloud infrastructure. While HashiCorp products, especially HCP, can be valuable for security success, security teams might not be involved in selecting or using them. Our DevSecOps research found that when security is incorporated early in the development process, cybersecurity teams are responsible 48% of the time, whereas other teams, including application development, infrastructure engineers, DevOps engineers, site reliability engineers or a combination of roles, are more often responsible when security is not incorporated early. It also showed that 29% of organizations do not involve their security teams out of fear of being slowed down. When looking at cybersecurity incidents on cloud-native applications, the highest percentages were caused by access issues, unmanaged secrets and misconfigurations -- areas where security teams need to improve. HashiCorp's focus on automation and operational efficiency can play a key role in helping security teams collaborate with other groups to efficiently incorporate security into development. This will also help security support increasing scale from AI adoption. HashiCorp was acquired by IBM earlier this year for its software automation capabilities to support multi-cloud operations and AI adoption, so I am eager to see how its plans will contribute to the IBM portfolio.